Takeaways: Tad Boyle developing an 'exciting group' for the upcoming season

Roundtable: Colorado heads to Arizona as road underdog in Week 8 matchup
The CU Sports Report staff gives a breakdown of what to watch for when the Buffs hit the road to play Arizona.
All-purpose freshman Drelon Miller catching on quickly at Colorado
Drelon Miller is another freshman competing early in his career for the Buffs under Deion Sanders.
Scouting the opponent: Colorado seeks bounce-back showing against Arizona
Everything you need to know about the matchup between Colorado and Arizona on Saturday.
PODCAST: Colorado looking to get back on track against Arizona
Watch the CU Sports Report Podcast with a Kansas State recap and a preview of the Buffs' trip to Arizona.
CU star Travis Hunter weighs in on Heisman race against Ashton Jeanty
The Buffs' star recently made his Heisman candidacy pitch compared to the Boise State running back.
Coming off a historic 26-win season, head coach Tad Boyle enters his 15th year coaching Colorado tasked with assembling a winning roster from a collection of new players. That includes new veterans and young players in what is expected to be the toughest conference in college basketball.
Five Big 12 teams are ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press preseason poll while Colorado was projected to finish 15th out of the 16 teams in the conference in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll. CU’s rankings took a hit due to the team losing the top six rotation players to the pros and/or the transfer portal, but the new talent and rising stars on this 2024-25 roster paint a more optimistic picture in the Buffs' journey in the Big 12.
“They're going to lay it on the line,” Boyle said on this year’s expectations. “This team is going to compete, and I think as fans who pay good money to come to our games, they want to see guys that are going to lay it on the line for them, and we're going to do that.”
There are various questions surrounding the new-look Buffs, and Boyle was able to provide some perspective on what Colorado is bringing to the table this year during Colorado basketball media day on Monday.
Newcomer Elijah Malone settling in
The two-time NAIA All-American is filling in a big piece at center, similar to the role 6-foot-11, 265-pound center Eddie Lampkin held last season. Malone, measuring in at 6-foot-10 and 268 pounds, brings a physical presence in the post in addition to his ability to make shots. At Grace College, Malone averaged 14.1 points per game, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over 139 contests.
He is adjusting to his first season at the Power 4 level in Boyle’s system, and he is shaping up to be an important contributor at the five through months of offseason work.