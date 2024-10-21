Takeaways: Tad Boyle developing an 'exciting group' for the upcoming season

Coming off a historic 26-win season, head coach Tad Boyle enters his 15th year coaching Colorado tasked with assembling a winning roster from a collection of new players. That includes new veterans and young players in what is expected to be the toughest conference in college basketball.

Five Big 12 teams are ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press preseason poll while Colorado was projected to finish 15th out of the 16 teams in the conference in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll. CU’s rankings took a hit due to the team losing the top six rotation players to the pros and/or the transfer portal, but the new talent and rising stars on this 2024-25 roster paint a more optimistic picture in the Buffs' journey in the Big 12.

“They're going to lay it on the line,” Boyle said on this year’s expectations. “This team is going to compete, and I think as fans who pay good money to come to our games, they want to see guys that are going to lay it on the line for them, and we're going to do that.”

There are various questions surrounding the new-look Buffs, and Boyle was able to provide some perspective on what Colorado is bringing to the table this year during Colorado basketball media day on Monday.