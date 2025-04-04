TAKEAWAYS: Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter shine at CU pro day

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter participating in CU's Showcase on April 4 (Photo by Nigel Amstock/CU Sports Report)

Colorado held its highly anticipated CU Showcase on Friday with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter participating in pro day activities for the first time this offseason alongside 14 other draft-eligible Buffs in front of NFL scouts. Neither Sanders nor Hunter took part in the NFL combine nor Big 12 Pro Days (March 18-21) in Frisco, Texas, saving it for CU's indoor practice field with NFL Network broadcasting it. Hunter and Sanders withheld from the physical testing of the showcase, which included the 40-yard dash, shuttle, broad jump, vertical jump, three-cone drill and bench press, but the quarterback and the Heisman Trophy winner took part in a 30-minute throwing session. Representatives of the teams holding the top three picks in the draft -- the Tennessee Titans (No. 1), Cleveland Browns (No. 2) and New York Giants (No. 3) -- were all in attendance and all had their eyes on Sanders and Hunter. The “We Ain’t Hard 2 Find” Showcase was one of the more prominent CU pro days in recent history as CU’s last top-10 pick was offensive lineman Chris Naeole in 1997. Here were the top takeaways from the showcase:

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter stealing the show one more time

Colorado’s indoor practice field was adorned with light up signage, media booths for the NFL Network and ESPN, and bleachers full of fans, talent evaluators and media. This pro day was drastically different from years prior with the abundance of national media and a large NFL presence as everyone came to watch the two headliners. All Sanders needed to do was flex his accuracy and arm strength and Hunter just needed to catch his passes. Hunter did show off his footwork, speed and agility through his route running. Sanders completed the majority of his passes as just a few resulted in drops during the session. He operated from the shotgun and under center as he connected with Hunter, Will Sheppard, LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Drelon Miller (not draft eligible). At the beginning of the season, Sanders went out with the mission to become the No.1 quarterback off the draft board. Following his pro day, he felt comfortable in his position in the draft. "I feel like I'm the No. 1 quarterback, and that's what I know. But at the end of the day, I'm not stuck on that because it's about the situation, so whatever situation, whatever franchise believes in me, I'm excited to go. ... I'm comfortable in any situation," he said. Hunter, the two-way standout, did not participate in the defensive position drills during the showcase. The Heisman Trophy winner has already demonstrated his elite skill set throughout the season. “I think we have the most qualified guys in the draft,” coach Deion Sanders said. “[Sanders and Hunter] are not a risk. Shedeur has been doing it year after year after year after year. Shedeur led college football in this, this, this. Ain’t nobody like Travis. So, the surest bets in this draft, I’m not a betting man, I’m a Godly man, but the surest bets in this draft are those two young men.”

Multiple team showing interest in Shedeur Sanders

Sanders has already met with the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, who hold the top three picks in the draft. The Titans and Browns are in the market for a quarterback while the Giants have made moves this offseason, adding Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson to their quarterback room. Sanders could be a fine fit with any of those franchises. On Thursday night in Boulder, Sanders had dinner with Cleveland Browns representatives. “I think they got me full,” Sanders said on his dinner with the Browns. “I took them to my favorite steakhouse in the city. So after that, I definitely immediately went to the sauna. After that I said, ‘Oh, I got too comfortable here, I got too comfortable.” He also addressed his meeting with the Titans. “I feel like on the visit, everything was pretty good,” he said. “Everything was fine. Everything was good. They got to know me. I got to know them so I’m comfortable in any situation.” Deion Sanders didn’t attend the dinner with Shedeur on Thursday, but he was able to catch up with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Sanders left with a positive impression after their exchange. “He was truly delightful,” Sanders said. “It was charming, it was engaging and it was cool. [Haslam] is a good guy and I like him. … I think one of those guys [Sanders or Hunter] is going to be there.” Cleveland may not be the flashiest of locations in the United States. However, if the Browns were to select Sanders as the No. 2 pick, Sanders ensures that he would bring the whole package. “I could bring cameras and eyes anywhere I go,” Sanders said. “It don't matter where I go. … I know the influence I have on society and on culture. So wherever I go, it’s definitely going to be an improvement than what it was before I got there.”

Media scrutiny on the Sanders family