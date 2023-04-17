Saturday’s forecast calls for a cloudy, 41-degree day, but head coach Deion Sanders is “praying,” he said on Monday, for at least 55 degrees as he and the Buffs prepare for the sold-out spring game.

On top of the ninth spring game sell-out in school history, Colorado has also sold out of season tickets for the first time since 1996.

Sanders kicked off his Monday’s press conference detailing other related milestones, which were also available in a new release from the school:

- CU’s season ticket renewal rate from last season finished at 98 percent – the best percentage in school history.

- CU collected more than 20,000 interest forms after Sanders’ hire

- CU is adding 1,500 new seats to the student section, providing students with just under 12,000 seats

It’s unknown how many or which notable attendees will be at Folsom Field on Saturday other than 98-year-old Buffs super fan Peggy Coppom. She will be joining Sanders for Saturday’s kickoff.

“We’re gonna do our thing. That’s the only person I really can’t wait to see,” Sanders said. “And Ralphie”.