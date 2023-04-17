Takeaways from Deion Sanders' comments: Transfers and sold-out spring game
Saturday’s forecast calls for a cloudy, 41-degree day, but head coach Deion Sanders is “praying,” he said on Monday, for at least 55 degrees as he and the Buffs prepare for the sold-out spring game.
On top of the ninth spring game sell-out in school history, Colorado has also sold out of season tickets for the first time since 1996.
Sanders kicked off his Monday’s press conference detailing other related milestones, which were also available in a new release from the school:
- CU’s season ticket renewal rate from last season finished at 98 percent – the best percentage in school history.
- CU collected more than 20,000 interest forms after Sanders’ hire
- CU is adding 1,500 new seats to the student section, providing students with just under 12,000 seats
It’s unknown how many or which notable attendees will be at Folsom Field on Saturday other than 98-year-old Buffs super fan Peggy Coppom. She will be joining Sanders for Saturday’s kickoff.
“We’re gonna do our thing. That’s the only person I really can’t wait to see,” Sanders said. “And Ralphie”.
The spring game was a main topic of Monday's presser, but Sanders also touched on the transfer portal, CU’s scrimmages and more.
'Here were the top takeaways from his comments ...
1. Transfers talk
Colorado’s roster continues to undergo transformations as the transfer portal opened again Saturday for a 15-day window. Eight Buffs from last season’s roster have entered the portal, putting Colorado at 89 scholarships, by our CU Sports Report count.
“They jump in the transfer portal,” Sanders said. “Before a national televised game, before a sellout crowd, so you can call it what you want.”
Sanders paused and continued, “We’re not upset that anybody jumped in the portal. We’re elated [about] the young men that we have coming in because they’re difference makers.”
Colorado added Old Dominion DE Deeve Harris, as he was the first transfer to join the Buffs in the spring window. Sanders has suggested there will be more coming.
Some of the Buffs’ new offers since the portal has opened include OL Cam’Ron Johnson (Houston), S Myles Rowser (Campbell), OL Emmanuel Pregnon (Wyoming), TE Var’Keyes Gumms (North Texas).
Sanders teased that he's expecting a big group of recruits visiting for the spring game.
“I think 24 players as well as potential guys that we’re gonna sign right now and hope to sign and hope to get a commitment when they come on the trip and see how beautiful this city is and this university is," Sanders said.
As Colorado is still over the 85-scholarship limit, Sanders and his staff are making sure that the prospects they sign on meet their high standards.
“I’m not looking for someone that just want to come and have a bag,” Sanders said. “I want you to have a bag. I want you to earn it. I want you to go get it and then I’m going to teach you how to preserve it, how to make it last forever. I’m going to teach you those intricate things about being a man and taking care of the family, but it has to be about football first. It has to be about that love.
“I’ve given the coaches several significant questions to ask those recruits and I want significant responses from those recruits, but I promise you when we go out there and play our first game, you’re going to be happy with the product that we place on the field for you. I promise you.”
