Last night, the No. 21 Colorado Buffaloes (5-0) fought from behind, overcoming double-digit deficits in both halves en route to a 71-67 win over the Clemson Tigers in the MGM Resorts Main Events title game, held in Las Vegas. McKinley Wright IV was not at his best during the game and the Buffs struggled early against the Tigers' 2-3 zone, but ultimately, were lights out from the free throw line, while Tyler Bey and D'Shawn Schwartz stepped up and helped carry CU to the win. Below are some thoughts and takeaways from the win.

Tad Boyle and the Buffaloes after their 71-67 title win over Clesmson (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

McKinley Wright IV wasn't at his best, but the Buffs still found a way to win: I'd be willing to put money down that last night is the worst game he'll turn in this season. He was just ice cold from the floor. Wright IV ended with 10 points, but four of them came from the charity stripe. Overall, his floater was nonexistent — strange, given how well its looked thus far in the season. He took a couple of awkward 16-18 footers that missed the mark, including a pull up jumper in transition that he missed as opposed to driving hard to the net and likely drawing a foul. He did not play well, putting it lightly. Late in the game, on a few second chance point opportunities, Wright was directly under the net and a recipient of passes that ultimately saw him trying to take incredibly awkward shots with big men closing in on him from all sides. Not saying that's all his fault, but it certainly doesn't seem likely that the coaches drew up plays to have their 6-foot-flat guard doing dirty work under the rim, but who knows. Ultimately, Tad Boyle said at the beginning of this season that this team, with its depth, was build to sustain the possibility of a few injuries to key players. I'd also argue that it's built (to an extent) to carry the load when Wright is not able to contribute much. We saw that last night, with Tyler Bey (18 points, 10 rebounds) and D'Shawn Schwartz (12 points, 5 rebounds) stepping up.At the end of the day, Wright being off his game that much is not something the he or the Buffs want to have to deal with regularly, but it was nice to see Bey, Schwartz and Evan Battey, who finished with 11 points, make an impact.Overall, resilient and gusty win, no doubt.

Evan Battey defends against Clemson's Aamir Simms (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

On Evan Battey: There's validity to say that he needs to be more disciplined on the whole — last year he often found himself with a par of fouls less than 10 minutes into games and thus far in 2019-20, he's gotten into similar trouble. I think he just needs to pick his battles more carefully — when he can avoid trying to get a hand in on a dribbling player around the point when he's switching guys , it'd do him well. But another part of this equation is that I really still feel like refs are having a hard time not blowing the whistle on Battey just because the guy's 270 pounds. Forgetting if it was his third or fourth (I think third) PF, but he went down to the ground in the CU paint, inadvertently bringing down a Clemson player, and got charged with the foul. Thought that was a lame call. Buffs thrive playing 'inside out,' they did very little of that vs. Clemson: Boyle says it often, but the strength of this team is their big men being able to get double teams in the paint which then opens the door for the ball to be dished back to the perimeter when guards are inevitably left unattended due to extra attention being played on Bey, Battey, and others. Last night, particularly in the first half, the Buffs were getting close to zero penetration. Clemson's 2-3 zone seemed to give CU quite a bit of trouble. That combined with Wright not being at his best in terms of scoring the ball and distributing it out to others, really hampered Colorado's efforts in the first 20 minutes of play. It definitely got better in the second half, but a veteran team like this should not be completely thwarted by a stout zone defense. I don't want to be concerned moving forward here — there's a good argument that suggests that while both the Vegas wins leave room for more to be desired, the Buffs pulling them off is a testament in and of itself of the 2019-20 squad's overall improvement and lack of youth. That said, (and I do believe it has been said on this board) — look at what Dayton is doing to opponents. I'm not sure these kind of improvised, come-from-behind wins are going to fly against the real creme of the non-conference crop this Nov. and Dec.

Daylen Kountz defends the lane against Clemson's John Newman III (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)