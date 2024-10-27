Takeaways: CU is bowl bound at 6-2 with its most wins since 2016

Shedeur Sanders during the Colorado-Cincinnati game on Oct. 26. (Photo by Nigel Amstock/CU Sports Report)

For the first time since 2020, the Colorado Buffaloes are bowl-eligible after their 34-23 victory Saturday night against Cincinnati. This matchup was a pivotal game for Colorado and the Buffs (6-2) handled business in securing the win. Not only do they have their postseason ticket punched but they have their most wins in a season since going 10-4 in 2016. The Buffs have shown they are a force to be reckoned with in their return to the Big 12 now sitting fourth in the conference at 3-1 and are ranked for the first time this season at No. 23 in the AP poll. Coach Deion Sanders mentioned that he wanted to take CU super fan Peggy Coppom to a “nice” bowl game after the Buffs’ win at Arizona last week. Immediately following the win against Cincinnati, Sanders called Colorado’s most important fan to notify her that she is going bowling.

“We wanted to give her love and appreciation and present her with the game ball,” Sanders said. “Rick [George] was gracious enough to call her, and she answered on the first ring in Peggy fashion, with plenty energy and that oomph that she has, and we told her that she is going to a bowl. ... “She was so appreciative and thankful, but she means so much to this program, so we’re glad that we could honor her in that realm. Now, we just got to get a private plane to make sure she’s comfortable on the way there.” Here are five takeaways from Saturday night’s win:

Shedeur Sanders picked apart UC’s defense