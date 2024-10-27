Takeaways: CU is bowl bound at 6-2 with its most wins since 2016

in other news
For the first time since 2020, the Colorado Buffaloes are bowl-eligible after their 34-23 victory Saturday night against Cincinnati.
This matchup was a pivotal game for Colorado and the Buffs (6-2) handled business in securing the win. Not only do they have their postseason ticket punched but they have their most wins in a season since going 10-4 in 2016.
The Buffs have shown they are a force to be reckoned with in their return to the Big 12 now sitting fourth in the conference at 3-1 and are ranked for the first time this season at No. 23 in the AP poll.
Coach Deion Sanders mentioned that he wanted to take CU super fan Peggy Coppom to a “nice” bowl game after the Buffs’ win at Arizona last week. Immediately following the win against Cincinnati, Sanders called Colorado’s most important fan to notify her that she is going bowling.
“We wanted to give her love and appreciation and present her with the game ball,” Sanders said. “Rick [George] was gracious enough to call her, and she answered on the first ring in Peggy fashion, with plenty energy and that oomph that she has, and we told her that she is going to a bowl. ...
“She was so appreciative and thankful, but she means so much to this program, so we’re glad that we could honor her in that realm. Now, we just got to get a private plane to make sure she’s comfortable on the way there.”
Here are five takeaways from Saturday night’s win:
Shedeur Sanders picked apart UC’s defense
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders revealed in the postgame press conference that he had the flu this past week and was only able to practice for one day. However, the way he and his wideouts carved up Cincinnati’s defense, Sanders did not look physically limited whatsoever as he completed 25 of 30 passes (83 percent) for 323 yards, two touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.
He also set a new CU record for most consecutive completions to start a game with 15 and recorded his 19th-career 300-yard passing game, 10th at CU and fifth this season, matching his own CU record for a season and becoming the third Buff ever with 10 career 300-yard passing games.
The Buffs' offensive weapons capitalized on Cincinnati’s poor tackling. Many of those misses left guys like Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester able to gain significant yards after the catch. Colorado pass-catchers totaled 180 yards after catch in all.
“Anybody can make a catch, but do you go to work with it after you make the catch?” Deion Sanders said. “And those are the types of commitments we [got] from a couple of guys up here this weekend. We want to keep that going and keep attracting those types of young men.”
In front of five-star quarterback Julian Lewis and four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith, Sanders and the offensive line put on quite a performance. Sanders was only sacked once in a deep drop-back he took in the first quarter for a loss of 10 yards. Shedeur Sanders took accountability for that hit and also blamed it on Travis.
“That one sack is on me, but it’s really on Trav,” Sanders joked. “I had to talk to Trav a little bit like, ‘Come on bro, don’t jog right here.’”
