Takeaways: Colorado hits road bump in loss to Kansas

Kansas’ now 5-6 record is deceptive as the Jayhawks have been taking down ranked Big 12 teams this season, and No. 16 Colorado made it onto their hit list in a 37-21 loss at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

Colorado’s run defense was in shambles trying to stop Kansas running back Devin Neal and the Jayhawks' rushing attack as they finished with 331 yards — the most allowed by the Buffs all season. Play after play, the Jayhawks ran right through the Buffs’ defense and chipped away at the clock, possessing the ball for over 40 minutes.

The physicality of the Jayhawks severely burdened the Buffs’ previously consistent and stout run defense, which had been averaging 138.7 yards per game against the run prior to Saturday.

The lack of stops crushed Colorado as the Jayhawks scored on all seven of their drives in the game. Colorado’s offense didn’t have enough time to try and put points on the board, but when it had an opportunity to take the field, Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs fell flat only scoring on three of their seven drives.