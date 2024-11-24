Takeaways: Colorado hits road bump in loss to Kansas

Kansas’ now 5-6 record is deceptive as the Jayhawks have been taking down ranked Big 12 teams this season, and No. 16 Colorado made it onto their hit list in a 37-21 loss at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.
Colorado’s run defense was in shambles trying to stop Kansas running back Devin Neal and the Jayhawks' rushing attack as they finished with 331 yards — the most allowed by the Buffs all season. Play after play, the Jayhawks ran right through the Buffs’ defense and chipped away at the clock, possessing the ball for over 40 minutes.
The physicality of the Jayhawks severely burdened the Buffs’ previously consistent and stout run defense, which had been averaging 138.7 yards per game against the run prior to Saturday.
The lack of stops crushed Colorado as the Jayhawks scored on all seven of their drives in the game. Colorado’s offense didn’t have enough time to try and put points on the board, but when it had an opportunity to take the field, Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs fell flat only scoring on three of their seven drives.
Winners of three consecutive games, all against ranked opponents, Kansas has evolved into one of the hottest teams in the Big 12. Now 8-3 Colorado got humbled by a very formidable and well-rounded Jayhawks squad that now has won four of its last five contests with the lone loss coming in a 2-point game against then-No 16 Kansas State.
“We usually get to the ball at an alarming rate, and we're very physical when we get there,” Sanders said. “The first screen pass that went for a touchdown. I believe it was like 51 yards. I was like, ‘Oh Lord, here we go. Here we go with the dumb stuff.’ That's not who we are when that happens you know, we on some dumb stuff today, and we got to do better. We got to do better. We got to do a better job as coaches. We got to do a better job as players. We just got to do a better job.”
Here is a closer look at what stood out most during Colorado's loss.