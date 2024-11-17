Takeaways: Colorado paving path towards the Big 12 Championship appearance

Shedeur Sanders and Charlie Offerdahl celebrate a touchdown against Utah on Nov. 16. (Photo by Nigel Amstock/CU Sports Report)

For the first time since 2016, No. 18 Colorado defeated Utah in a convincing 49-24 win Saturday in Boulder. Head coach Deion Sanders and his Buffs are emulating that 2016 team because the last time Colorado was 8-2 was that same year. Also, those 2016 Buffs were ranked No. 17 in Week 12 in another parallel to this team. This year Sanders and his team reached their highest College Football Playoff ranking since CU landed at No. 10 in the final rankings on Dec. 4, 2016. That 2016 team ended its November undefeated, and it’s beginning to look likely that Sanders and his 2024 squad will do the same with the way Colorado has been playing in recent games. Saturday, Colorado delivered one of now 10 25-plus point losses in head coach Kyle Whittingham’s 20 seasons at Utah through explosive plays and quality adjustments that provided the Buffs’ a significant edge during their matchup against the Utes.

Shedeur Sanders once again had an incredibly productive performance completing 30-of-41 passes for 340 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He surpassed Sefo Liufau’s record (2013-2014) for the most consecutive games with a touchdown pass as Sanders now has 21 in all of his games at Colorado. Colorado is currently playing its best football in seven years with the Buffs’ efficient offense (57th in FBS in total offense) and disruptive defense (68th in FBS in total defense). It's a sign of exciting times in Boulder when a longtime coach like Kyle Whittingham offers up the kind of praise that he did for the Buffs on Saturday. “I don’t think there’s any doubt that’s the best team we played this year,” Whittingham said after the game. Here are five takeaways from CU’s eighth win of the season.

CU offense produces plenty of explosive plays