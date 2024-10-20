Takeaways: Arizona unable to keep up with Colorado's fire power

Colorado (5-2, 3-1 in the Big 12) came out with a win against Arizona for the first time in two years and claimed the 34-7 victory in convincing fashion.

The Buffs played at a high level on both sides of the ball Saturday afternoon racking up 398 yards of total offense while the defense held Arizona to just 245 total yards — the lowest for an opposing offense total this season.

Arizona (2-4, 1-3) had little to no response against Colorado while Shedeur Sanders completed 23-of-33 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns. The Buffs’ defense left Arizona quarterback Noah Fifta scrambling and the Wildcats scoreless for three quarters. Arizona couldn’t keep up with the offensive efficiency and defensive pressure CU inflicted throughout the game.

An interesting onside kick decision on the first kickoff of the game put Colorado in Arizona’s territory leading to a score on its first drive, and from then on the Buffs didn’t take their foot off the gas.