CUSportsNation - Tad Boyle: "Sometimes you've got to get lucky in recruiting"

While the main individual accolade during Colorado's 89-60 win over Cal Thursday afternoon in Boulder was undoubtedly McKinley Wright IV breaking Jay Humphries' (1980-1984) all-time program records for assists early into things, Jabari Walker had a career-best day, hammering the Bears for _ points, leading all game participants. The Buffs (10-3, 4-2 Pac-12) went on a 15-3 run leading into halftime, going up 34-23, and near the midway point of the second half, had built an advantage of 20 points and did not look back from there. Colorado's win on Thursday warrants revisiting how the aforementioned players — Wright IV and Walker — even got to Colorado. All photos are courtesy of Nigel Amstock, CUSportsNation.com/Rivals

McKinley Wright IV became Colorado's all-time leader in assists on Thursday and had a career-best 12 dimes in total vs. Cal (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

"You talk about a pleasant surprise and I'm not sure you can have a better one." — Tad Boyle on McKinley Wright IV, who as late as April of 2017, was committed and signed to play college basketball at Dayton

Tad Boyle said on Wednesday that he and his staff weren't overlooking Cal (6-8, 2-6 Pac-12) heading into Thursday's noon tip-off and judging by the clinic the Buffaloes put on the Bears, it would appear neither were his players. For Wright IV, who needed a lone assist to surpass Humphries' 37-year-old program record, it's fair to say that he did far more than the bare minimum. When all was said and done, Wright IV had 12 assists — good for a career-high. His dozen dimes were complimented by 13 points, handing him a double-double on the afternoon. After the game, Wright IV couldn't help but reflect on his time at CU and particular, how his career in Boulder almost never was. "When I came here, my head was everywhere," he said. "The assists record was the last thing on my mind. I was just trying to establish myself and figure out ways I could help this team win. It was a different transition coming from high school to a Power Five conference." In the early spring of 2017, Wright IV, then fresh off earning Mr. Basketball honors in his home state of Minnesota following his senior year of high school, was committed and signed to Archie Miller and the Dayton Flyers. But when Miller jumped ship for Indiana, Wright IV was released from his NLI and the Buffaloes wound up scooping him. "I'd never see the kid play — think about that," Boyle reflected. "I saw him on tape, but we weren't recruiting point guards during the early period when he signed to Dayton. Late, we watched film on him, but I'd never seen the kid play." "I didn't know what we were getting other than his reputation, what people in Minnesota said about him and his coaches. But in terms of what we were getting, I had no idea. You talk about a pleasant surprise and I'm not sure you can have a better one."

Jabari Walker was recruited by only two Pac-12 schools out of high school: Colorado and Cal, which faced off today in Boulder, with the Buffs winning, 89-60 (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)