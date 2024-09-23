Tad Boyle's new-look Buffs hoping to establish identity this fall

in other news
Colorado hosting first big visit weekend for Baylor matchup
The Buffs are bringing in multiple key targets currently committed elsewhere for visits this weekend.
Rewind the tape: takeaways from Colorado-Colorado State
Looking back on all of the little things you might have missed in Colorado's big win over Colorado State.
Improving Colorado run game being sparked by freshman Micah Welch
The Buffs are hoping to continue a positive trend on the ground when they face Baylor this weekend.
WATCH: RB coach Gary Harrell, Colorado players talk Baylor after practice
Watch running backs coach Gary "Flea" Harrell, DB Carter Stoutmire and WR LaJohntay Wester each spoke on Wednesday.
Buffs add second 2025 commitment as Texas wing Ian Inman makes the call
Colorado beat out in-state rival Colorado State for the 6-foot-5 prospect from The Woodlands.
For head coach Tad Boyle, it’s too early to assess what the identity is going to fully look like on the hardwood this season for his latest Colorado squad.
The Buffs held their first open (to the media) practice on Monday, and the gym certainly felt different without signature CU players like KJ Simpson (Charlotte Hornets), Tristan da Silva (Orlando Magic) or Luke O’Brien (Georgia Tech) on the floor. Boyle has had to regroup after losing his starting five from last season as each player went on to pursue new endeavors.
This season Boyle and his staff brought together three experienced transfers, from both inside and outside of the Power 4 conferences, and added freshmen talent while returning players like Julian Hammond and Javon Ruffin are holding down the old roots of a previous roster that grew up together in the Buffs’ program.
“You always look at the talent aspect,” Boyle said. “I see enough talent out there, and I don't see a lot of experience. And there's no substitute for experience. I wish I had a fast forward button like you do on your remote at home, but it doesn't work like that. So the returning players were here last year, they were in practices, and they know what the expectation level is, but they didn't get the minutes maybe that they thought they deserved or wanted. And so, that's an opportunity.
“The new guys came here. They know the opportunity that's in front of them in terms of the guys we lost. It's going to be an interesting preseason. The first 30 practices, we learn a lot, but I think we'll continue to learn as the games come through November and December.”
