Tad Boyle's new-look Buffs hoping to establish identity this fall

For head coach Tad Boyle, it’s too early to assess what the identity is going to fully look like on the hardwood this season for his latest Colorado squad.

The Buffs held their first open (to the media) practice on Monday, and the gym certainly felt different without signature CU players like KJ Simpson (Charlotte Hornets), Tristan da Silva (Orlando Magic) or Luke O’Brien (Georgia Tech) on the floor. Boyle has had to regroup after losing his starting five from last season as each player went on to pursue new endeavors.

This season Boyle and his staff brought together three experienced transfers, from both inside and outside of the Power 4 conferences, and added freshmen talent while returning players like Julian Hammond and Javon Ruffin are holding down the old roots of a previous roster that grew up together in the Buffs’ program.