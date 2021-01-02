CUSportsNation - Tad Boyle & McKinley Wright revisit the Buffs' final offensive possession

McKinley Wright IV hit a jumper, putting Colorado within three points of UCLA and then registered a block on the Bruins' next offensive possession — exactly what needed to happen with the clock under 40 seconds and the Buffs hoping to tie the game.

Wright IV called a timeout in the offensive zone while Tad Boyle and Co. drew up one final play.

After the inbound, it was Maddox Daniels who took both shots to tie the game up.

The first was a clean look from the left side of the arc that failed to fall and moments later, with about eight seconds left, he took another from the corner — this one a bit more rushed — following an Evan Battey rebound in the paint of his first shot.

That one wasn't close, getting wedged between the glass and rim and handing back possession to the Bruins.

Colorado desperately fouled Johnny Juzang, who sank both free throws and the Buffs, now trailing 64-59, rushed up the court to try to get off one final basket.

In agonizing fashion, Daniels again took aim from deep and this time made it, although by that point a long second remained on the clock.

After UCLA's Jules Bernard made one of his two free throws, making the score 65-62, Battey inbounded the ball with less than half a second remaining, a Hail Mary heave all the way down the court that failed to connect with Jeriah Horne.

And that was that. The Buffs dropped a lose one on the road to the Bruins.

Sometimes they just don't go in.

That's at least what Wright IV tried to tell a dejected Daniels after the game.

“Obviously, it’s tough," Wright IV said. "He got two really good looks and he’s our best three-point shooter. We’re going to live with him taking those shots. He shed some tears afterwards and I did my best to pick him up, telling him that I think he’s the best shooter in the country."

"I wouldn’t trade those last two shots or any other ones. We’re going to live with Maddox taking those. Especially on the road and we can get a look like that to tie the game, we can’t be too made about that."