Tad Boyle invites former Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak to hoops practice

Since Colorado joined the Pac-12 Conference, the Utah Utes have been a particularly troublesome opponent for Tad Boyle 's teams.

Under Boyle, the Buffaloes are 9-12 against the Utes, but five of those nine wins came from 2011-2014.

More recently, Colorado has struggled against the Utes, with an eight-game losing streak over the span of four seasons from 2013-2017 serving as a particularly frustrating time.

The Buffs have struggled to do much of anything positive in Salt Lake City, as under Boyle, they own a 2-8 record there, with last year's McKinley Wright IV-led team earning Colorado's first victory at the John M. Huntsman Center since 2012.

Looking in the immediate rearview mirror, the Utes have dealt Colorado some crushing losses.

This past January, Utah rallied from a 19-point deficit with less than nine minutes remaining in the second half, coming back to beat CU in Boulder, 77-74.

Near the end of the 2019-2020 season, Wright IV was called for a controversial foul on Utah's Both Gach, who was launching a desperation three-pointer as overtime expired in Salt Lake City.

He sank all three free throws and the Utes won the game, handing the Buffaloes their fourth straight conference loss at that point in time.

Overseeing the Utes during the aforementioned time period had been Larry Krystkowiak, who, as head coach in Salt Lake City from 2011-2021, posted a career record of 183-139 before being fired this past March.

Despite more than a handful of frustrating losses against him, Boyle invited Krystkowiak to attend a few of CU's preseason practices.

“He’s a guy that obviously I’ve competed against for 10 years and I’ve got great respect for him and what he did at Utah," Boyle said. "We had battles against each other. He’s also a friend, a guy I consider a friend...it’s great to have coach Krystkowiak in the building and in a friendly sense this time.”