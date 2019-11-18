Needless to say, Boyle expects a tough game Monday night at 7 p.m. MST, when Colorado hosts the Anteaters at the CU Events Center.

Last year, UC Irvine went 31-6 and made the NCAA Tournament. The Anteaters, who return four seniors and the top eight leading scorers from last season, rival Colorado's "quality depth" as Boyle likes to put it, and went 13-2 on the road in 2018-19.

Almost immediately after Colorado, now ranked No. 23 by the Associated Press, defeated San Diego on Saturday night, head coach Tad Boyle gave a few remarks about the next opponent CU will face: the UC Irvine Anteaters (3-1).

For Colorado, UC Irvine is yet another tough cookie on an all-around difficult non-conference schedule. The Anteaters most recently beat Boise State on the road, 69-60.

"Irvine has got out attention, let’s put it that way," Boyle said. "It’s going to be a high-level game — and NCAA Tournament-caliber game, in my opinion to play. We’ve got to be ready to play. Irvine will not beat themselves.”

As Boyle has alluded to, the soon-to-be three teams CU has faced thus far in 2019 have been very much different animals. But from a size perspective, and pun intended, UC Irvine will be Colorado's tallest task(s) to date this season.

“Irvine is probably the (best team) in terms of having quality interior players," Boyle said. "ASU’s two starting bigs didn’t play, so they played small ball. San Diego had one true big man. These guys have four true bigs that are all really good players. They’ve got good guards — they’re an inside out team...they’re not going to come in here afraid, I can tell you that much.”

"This is a good team — we just have to go out and play," junior D'Shawn Schwartz added.

The Anteaters are led by a crew of seniors: guards Eyassu Worku and Evan Leonard, plus forwards Tommy Rutherford, who's 6-foot-9 John Edgar, Jr.

Worku leads the boards for UC Irvine with 15 averaged points per game while Leonard is averaging 13. Rutherford's average of 6.8 rebounds per game is a team-high.

Boyle said after practice Sunday that on an individual level, getting sophomore Daylen Kountz out of his early season slump (five points through two starts at 46 minutes on the court so far this year) will be key.

Against San Diego, Kountz was the only Buffalo to register a negative in terms of +/-, as CU was outscored by six when he was on the court. It was an uneventful night for Kountz, who had two turnovers and was neutralized a few times by multiple defenders as he drove to the net.

"He’s got to understand when to pass it," Boyle said. "Daylen’s going through that typical thing as a sophomore in that teams that are playing us early right now are looking at last year’s tape — they see that he is a dynamic driver and slasher. They’re trying to take that away, so Daylen now has to make the adjustment (of) ‘when that’s taken away, what do I do?’ That’s what he’s in the process of figuring out."