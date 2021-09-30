Tad Boyle expecting breakout year from Nique Clifford

Heading into the 2021-2022 campaign in which the Buffaloes are without the services of six graduated seniors from last year, Tad Boyle and his assistants will need to find new playmakers to replace the offensive and defensive production lost from this past season. While there are a multitude of candidates to do just that, Boyle has high hopes that sophomore guard Nique Clifford can be impactful on the court for CU.

Sophomore guard Nique Clifford during Colorado's Thursday morning practice at the CU Events Center in Boulder. (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

A former four-star recruit out of Colorado Springs (The Vanguard School), Clifford didn't enjoy as flashy of a debut season with the Buffs as did his fellow 2020 classmate Jabari Walker, who went on to average a bit over 14 points in 26 games off the bench for the Buffaloes. Walker ensured he'd be talked about often and with high expectations as the 2021-2022 season approached, not only among basketball circles in Boulder but on the national level, following his torching of Georgetown in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, a game in which he dropped 24 points and was nearly perfect from three-point range. Clifford saw action in 14 games last year, averaging four minutes per appearance. Overall, he had a tough time in finding some rhythm offensively, as he made just 3-of-21 (.143%) of his shots on the year. But through a robust offseason workout regimen, Clifford is ready to prove that he can make the jump from year one to two. For starters, Boyle was impressed with Clifford's performance during Colorado's August Costa Rican exhibition. While Clifford had a cold start to the trip from the floor, shooting a combined 4-of-17 in CU's two first games, he led the team in rebounding in both games before managing to shoot 11-of-15 over the final two contests. "I was really proud of him in Costa Rica," Boyle said. "The first few days, he really did struggle shooting the ball, but he didn’t quit shooting. He took good shots and then the last two games, it came around. That’s going to happen." "I always go back to Carlon Brown the year he was MVP of the Pac-12 Tournament. He went through a drastic shooting slump in the middle of the season. As a fifth-year senior, he went seven or eight games where he couldn’t make a shot but he just kept staying with it and he broke out of it."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OSVFVRS4gQ0xJRkZPUkQuPGJyPjxicj7wn46lIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRmxvSG9vcHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGZsb2hvb3BzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaWhMTGJQ UWFSTCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2loTExiUFFhUkw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9nanRrRGE4aW9uIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ2p0a0Rh OGlvbjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb2xvcmFkbyBNZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0 YmFsbCAoQENVQnVmZnNNQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ1VCdWZmc01CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQyNjM4NjM2MzI3Mjg5NjUxNj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==