CUSportsNation - Tad Boyle commends his players' effort and sacrifice ahead of season opener

Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle joined reporters on Monday morning to discuss Colorado's impending Nov. 25 season opener vs. South Dakota. Boyle also provided a health update and talked about potential contingency plans that could be put into place in the event a CU opponent has to cancel a scheduled game.

On Friday, Colorado State paused all men's basketball activities for two weeks following a pair of positive COVID tests within the program, the university announced.

Originally slated to face Cal Berkeley and Oregon State in Corvallis this week, instead the Rams won't be doing anything as a program until at least Dec. 2.

That also most likely means that the Rams will not play Mountain West opponent San Diego on Dec. 3.

As it pertains to Colorado, the Rams are due to face the Buffs at the CU Events Center on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Pending no more COVID cases within the Rams locker room, that matchup in theory should be good to go.

However, in the coronavirus age, nothing is certain. Boyle plans to keep his finger on the pulse of CSU's status in hope of being able to host the Rams in early December.

"I’ve talked to (Rams head coach) Niko (Medved) after I saw what happened with the Colorado State program — we’ll be in constant contact between now and Dec. the 8th," Boyle said. "We’re hopeful that that game could still go on."

Even now, Boyle is exploring preliminary options for a potential backup plan, should CSU — or anyone for that matter — be unable to play on a given date.

"We’re certainly trying and we want those contingency plans in place," Boyle said. "We have to stay nimble this year. I’ve had conversations with Jeff Linder at Wyoming...Rodney Billups at DU — I know they’re in a pause right now — but I’ve had conversations with him and Joe Scott at Air Force."

"All the people on the Front Range, we have been in contact with and we’re certainly open to that scenario, if we lose games — and we very well may — so we’re trying to stay nimble and trying to get in as many games as we can.”