Tad Boyle and the Buffs now look ahead to an important offseason

Following the Buffs' disappointing 2021-22 finale on Tuesday night, a 76-68 loss at the hands of St. Bonaventure in the opening round of the NIT, Tad Boyle and his team are now officially in the offseason.

While Boyle would almost certainly assert that every offseason is important, looking down the barrel to this current lead-in to the summer and fall before the 2022-23 season gets underway, he has a number of to-do items on his list before starting year 13 at the helm in Boulder.

Roster management is key on that said list.

Seniors Evan Battey and Elijah Parquet have played their last games in a CU uniform and vacate scholarships soon to be taken by incoming true freshman Joe Hurlburt, a four-star big man from North Dakota, and R.J. Smith, a shooting guard from the greater Los Angeles (La Verne) area.

Presuming the Buffs don't lose any players to the transfer portal, Boyle will have one more scholarship to work with for this upcoming season, one he will likely use to bring in reinforcements from the transfer portal.

“I’ve got to sit down and talk to our staff about every returning player, the message that I need to give to them," Boyle said. "I want to know what they’re thinking and I’m going to meet with every returning player on Thursday or Friday."

I’m going to meet with these guys immediately and then I’ll meet with them again when they come back from spring break, because they’ll have gone home, talked to their families, and then we’ll kind of get a gameplan as we move forward."

However, in terms of potential changes to Colorado's current roster, two possibilities stick out.

The first is that star forward Jabari Walker opts to declare for the NBA Draft, foregoing his junior and senior seasons at CU.

After leading Colorado in both points (14.6) and rebounds (9.4) on the year, in addition to posting a Pac-12-best 17 double-doubles, Walker earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors for the season.