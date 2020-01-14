No. 20 Colorado (13-3, 2-1 Pac-12) is gearing up for its first Pac-12 Conference road trip of the 2019-20 season, beginning with a Thursday evening showdown in Tempe against the Arizona State Sun Devils (10-6, 1-2 Pac-12). The Buffaloes have not won at the Desert Financial Arena since February of 2012, when the Buffs took down ASU, 63-49. Tip-off between the Buffs and Sun Devils is at 7 p.m. on Thursday night. Colorado will wrap its road sequence with a 12:30 p.m. game at Arizona on Saturday, Jan. 18.

McKinley Wright IV is defended by ASU's Remy Martin during the 2018 Pac-12 Conference (Brian Rothmuller / Getty Images)

For the Buffs, who defeated ASU, 81-71 in Shanghai, China to begin the season on Nov. 8, the Sun Devils squad they'll see on Thursday is set to look significantly different, in addition to more experienced. It should be noted that ASU has lost three of its last four games, two of which (a 96-56 loss to St. Mary's and more recently, a 75-47 loss at Arizona) were pretty lopsided defeats.That said, it's been close to seven years since the last time Colorado was able to win on the road in Tempe. The Sun Devils' last game was a fairly respectable loss at Oregon, 78-69. But the bottom line is that as opposed to in Shanghai, when 6-foot-8 forwards Taeshon Cherry and Romello White were suspended for the game by head coach Bobby Hurley for violating team rules, those two impact performers are primed and ready to take the court on Thursday at 7 p.m.Colorado players and head coach Tad Boyle alike seem well aware of how that changes things heading into the matchup. “They’re a different team," said junior point guard McKinley Wright IV. "They’ve got the head of their defensive snake back. Romello White, he’s their leader on the defensive end and their anchor. He averages (9.6) rebounds and 2.5 offensive rebounds a game. It’ll be a really good matchup for Evan (Battey)...they obviously got better from China, but we got better, as well.” It will indeed be Battey largely responsible for keeping the domineering White at bay, although Boyle expects the same from the team in general, no matter who finds themselves guarding White at a particular moment or possession. “He’s a big, strong body who you can’t push around," Boyle said of White. "You’re not going to be able to back him down. He’s a big, physical kid, so it’ll be a good matchup between him and Evan. We’re going to have some other guys, whether it’s Dallas (Walton), whether it’s Lucas (Siewert) or Alex (Strating) — whoever is in there is going to have to match his physicality, as well...he’s just that low post defender that you’re not going to move out of the way.”

McKiley Wright and Remy Martin battle for a rebound at the 2018 Pac-12 Tournament (Brian Rothmuller / Getty Images)

The fact that ASU will have those two players back is a reality not overlooked by anyone. White averages 10.4 points and 9.6 rebounds, while Cherry, who has played in a supplementary role thus far in 2019-20, is a guy the Buffs will be aware of on the court. “Romello White is an inside presence — I feel like (ASU) didn’t have that the first time we played them," senior guard Shane Gatling said. "He’s their best inside scorer and probably their best low post scorer. Taeshon Cherry is a floor spacer and a shooter. He’s one of the guys we’ve got to pay attention to on the three-point line and he’s also one of those energizers. He steps in, takes charges — one of those kinds of guys. (The Sun Devils) didn’t have those two aspects to their game last time we played them. It should be a better game but I still think we should come out with the victory.” While Battey and Co. will have a test and task in White, so will Wright IV, who'll find himself guarding the slippery Remy Martin, who to this point in the season is averaging 19.1 points per game. “It’s going to be fun," Wright IV said. "I have respect for Remy, I know he has respect for me, so it’s going to be a battle. He’s going to try to raise his team to a victory as I’m trying to (get) my team a road win." The same team-centered mentality that applies to White applies to defending Martin. “He is a dynamic scorer — he can really get downhill, he can shoot the three, he’s got nice pull-up game — he’s a terrific player and we know that," Boyle said. "McKinley will get the initial call on him but we have to give help. It’s got to be a team mentality, not just one-on-one."