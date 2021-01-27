CUSportsNation - Tad Boyle and players far from pleased following 70-58 win over Wazzu

Colorado's 70-58 win over Washington State, a win that kicked off a five-game home stretch for the Buffaloes, featured far from a jovial atmosphere during the postgame press conferences.

Despite being conducted on Zoom, the disappointment of Tad Boyle, McKinley Wright IV and Evan Battey could be felt through one's laptop, Twitter feed or whatever you used to watch the team's head coach and two veterans react to the win.

Suffice to say, in the eyes of coaches and players alike, that had to be one of the most unsatisfying double-digit wins in recent memory.

"Me and Ev’s facial expressions ain’t too good right now because we’re a lot better than what we showcased tonight," Wright IV said. "We’ve just got to be better. If we want to contend for a Pac-12 championship and make a deep run in the (NCAA) Tournament, we can’t have performances like tonight."

Before the first half was even near to being complete, the Buffaloes looked to have been a thread away from crushing the spirits of the visiting Cougars.

After all, that's usually what a 20-0 run will do to those on the bad end of it.

Colorado took leads of 18 and then 19 as the first half winded down, but WSU enjoyed a little run to send both teams into their respective locker rooms, trailing by 15 at halftime.

D'Shawn Schwartz drained a three-pointer early into the second half, upping CU's lead back to 18 points, but that would be about all that went right for the Buffs until the under-16 media timeout.

By that time, a 10-1 Cougs run had gotten them within 10, and Boyle used a timeout with his guys still up, albeit in far less comfortable fashion, 43-34.

The Buffaloes made just six field goals for the entirety of the second half, shooting 31% (6-of-19) during that span, while committing eight turnovers and 11 of the team's personal fouls.

Battey, who had 14 points, five boards and was a perfect 6-of-6 in the win appeared far from pleased with the win, echoing Wright IV's sentiments.

“We had a casualness about us that we don’t usually play with," he said. "We struggled to get stops, we struggled to shoot the ball and score the ball, we shot (31)% in the second half, so, we’ve just got to play to our standards and how we’re expected to play. We didn’t do that.”