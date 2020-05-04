News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-04 16:48:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Switch from TE to OT bearing fruit for Cherry Creek's George Fitzpatrick

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

Back when Mel Tucker was still in town, Chris Kapilovic had briefly worked to establish some familiarity between he, Colorado and Cherry Creek 2022 tackle George Fitzpatrick.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}