As the Colorado Buffaloes try to right the ship after a tough 45-3 loss on the road to Oregon before another road game this Saturday vs. Washington State at 5 p.m., here are some miscellaneous statistics from both sides of the ball since the Buffs began Pac-12 play.

CU's Akil Jones makes a tackle of Oregon's CJ Verdell last Friday (Courtesy of Andy Schlichting and CUBuffs.com) (Andy Schlichtling / CUBuffs.com)

Second quarter woes continue...

Heading into Friday's contest with the Ducks, Colorado had already experienced some consistent struggles in the second quarter, as opponents had outscored Colorado 66-44, but that margin now stands at 83-44 after a 17-point second quarter from Oregon on Friday. More specifically, Colorado has outgained an opponent in the second quarter only once, vs. Arizona, when the Buffs had 211 yards of offense compared to the Wildcats' 110. Other than that, the discrepancy has been far more weighted in favor of the enemy, as CU's opponents have registered 883 yards of total offense in Q2 in comparison to the Buffaloes' 590. The worst such cases came against Air Force, when the Falcons had 162 second quarter yards vs. CU's 15, Nebraska's 124 compared to the Buffs' 34 and most recently against Oregon, as Colorado mustered just 53 yards to Oregon's 143 in the second quarter of play.

Pressuring the QB has become an issue...

This may have been somewhat easy to anticipate given Colorado has been without its most disruptive pass rusher in Mustafa Johnson, who led the team with 8.5 sacks in 2018, has been out of action since early in the ASU game, and will likely continue to be on the sidelines at least another few weeks as he nurses an ankle sprain. With Jalen Sami also banged up, the brunt of the pressure to get to enemy QBs has fallen on Terrence Lang, Janaz Jordan plus freshmen Austin Williams and Na'im Rodman. Admittedly, the Buffs' d-linemen have had a tough go at things in weeks past, as during Pac-12 Conference play, Coloroad has recorded just two sacks. The first, by Lang, came at a critical time late in the fourth quarter in Tempe, as he was able to down the Sun Devils' Jayden Daniels during ASU's final offensive possession. The last was Friday in the first quarter vs. Oregon, which might need to be considered a freebie, as the sack came on a way high snap to Ducks' QB Justin Herbert, who retreated deep into his own backfield to secure the ball. It should also be noted that after that sack, which resulted in a 2nd and 29 for the Ducks, Oregon managed to get a first down. In terms of QBHs, Colorado has put up double zeroes in two of three conference games, with four hurries being produced by the defense in the Arizona loss.

3rd downs on both sides of the ball

On offense, Colorado has converted on third down on average, about 47% of the time, good for 21st in the nation. The best average on third down Colorado has faced came in the season opener vs. CSU, where the offense faced a median 3rd and 4.4 yards.The next best mark came against Arizona State when Colorado on average was facing a 3rd and 4.6. However, in Colorado's other four games thus far, the Buffs have faced average 3rd downs of 8 (vs. Nebraska), 7.1 (vs. Air Force), 7.5 (against U of A) and on Friday at Oregon, 7. In general, CU has faced 19 more third downs than opponents this season and the only team the Buffs faced in 2019 through six games to have had more third downs on offense in a game was Colorado state. On the defensive side of the ball, Colorado has allowed opponents a 49% conversion rate, which is in between what Georgia State and Indiana are averaging on the year, good for the 13th and 14th-best such marks in the country.

