CUSportsNation - Strong second half powers Buffs to first win at Utah since 2012

Colorado trailed 37-27 at the end of the first half during Monday afternoon's contest at Utah, but outscored the Utes by 17 points in the final 20 minutes en route to a 65-58 road win at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, CU's first there since 2012.

For the Buffaloes (9-3, 3-2 Pac-12), the win did much to erase some ugly memories of their last trip to Salt Lake City, a 74-72 overtime loss in the final regular season of the 2019-2020 season.

That loss marked an 0-4 end to the regular season for the slumping Buffs, who would fall flat to Washington State shortly thereafter in Tad Boyle's first-ever first-round defeat in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Needless to say, it came as a relief for the Buffaloes to get their first win in Salt Lake in the better part of a decade, especially with the team playing far from its best for much of the game.

Colorado managed just a 35% make rate from the floor (the Buffs were shooting 27% at halftime) and missed countless easy baskets near the rim throughout the game.

Ultimately, Monday evening featured far from the first ugly game CU has played on the road at Utah. This time around, though, the Buffaloes found a way to win.

"That's the mental toughness that we're talking about," Boyle said. "How are you going to win games when you shoot 35% as a team? How are you going to win a game when you're not at your best? That's what this team hopefully learned tonight, because you're not always going to make shots."

Early on, Utah exposed more than a few soft spots in CU's defense to hit often uncontested baskets in the low post.

By the 14:37 mark of the first half the Buffs were down 12-4 and despite taking a 22-20 lead with 6:24 left before halftime, the Utes outscored them 17-5 for the remainder of the first half.

"Our ball screen defense was atrocious in the first half," Boyle said. "Secondly, know personnel. Know that Timmy Allen is going to drive the ball. You go under on ball screens — you've got to get through them to get under them —but you've got to get through them and square them up.

"It came down to toughness. You've got to play with unbelievable toughness to beat Utah and we didn't do that in the first half."

If there was a player of the game for Colorado it likely was D'Shawn Schwartz, who seemed to channel the frustration of going 1-of-7 from the floor with three points in the first half to shooting 5-of-8 with 12 in the second half.

Boyle routinely challenges his players to contribute when their shots aren't falling, and while Schwartz certainly leaves Salt Lake City wishing he'd converted on a sizable handful of botched layups, his double-double of 15 points and 15 boards was hugely impactful in CU's win.

"I'm really proud of him," Boyle said. "He did not play very well in the first half, he missed some bunnies, his head was down and he was frustrated but he really picked it up in the second half. To finish with 15 and 15 shows a testament to his mental toughness. It's great to see that out of one of your seniors."