Maddox, who missed three games due to a sever leg laceration suffered in week three vs. Air Force, eventually returned and saw action in the Oregon game, giving him four games played for the season.

The 6-foot-1, 205 pound JUCO transfer played in 210 snaps, recording 23 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles. Maddox transferred to Colorado from Pima Community College in Arizona, joining CU's Class of 2018.

His decision to transfer is an untimely won, as Colorado already has a young and thin secondary as it is. Derrion Rakestraw had started at strong safety in Maddox's absence and it seems fair to assume he'll continue in that role down the line for CU.

Colorado's remaining safeties on scholarship are: Lucas Cooper (Sr.), Isaiah Lewis (Soph.), Sam Noyer (Jr.) , Mikial Onu (Sr.) , Mark Perry (Fr.), Trey Udoffia (Jr.) and the aforementioned Rakestraw, who is also a junior.

Maddox will have two years of eligibility remaining if he does not play in another game for CU this season.