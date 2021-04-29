CUSportsNation - Strong player-coach bond evident between Ashaad Clayton & Darian Hagan

As spring ball comes to an end, one player who's stuck out as having demonstrated a lot of growth and ability is freshman tailback Ashaad Clayton. Having battled through a tough freshman year — his first time away from home in New Orleans for an extended period of time — Clayton has emerged as a younger offensive player capable of making a splash for the Buffs this fall.

Freshman tailback Ashaad Clayton (center) poses with sophomores Jarek Broussard (23) and Joe Davis (28) during practice earlier this spring (Courtesy of CU athletics)

It's worth reviewing the candid interview Clayton gave a few weeks ago, his first-ever with the CU media, in which he opened up about missing home, his mom and grandma as well as the gloominess that came from being locked down in Boulder due to the COVID-19 pandemic and not seeing much playing time. Clayton detailed that last fall, he and Hagan met privately a lot to talk. During those meetings, Hagan would council patience and also try to relate his own experience at Colorado three decades ago to Clayton's. In terms of not seeing a lot of playing time as a freshman following highly successful preps careers and getting used to a new environment in Boulder, tailbacks coach Darian Hagan found that he could relate quite a bit to the tribulations Clayton found himself experiencing last fall. “I lived through his eyes," Hagan said. "As a true freshman coming from Los Angeles, I was homesick. I wasn’t as far away from home as he is but I was homesick, I didn’t know what the hell I was doing with the playbook, I was lost at times, the food was different, the people were different — I just told him to hang in there and things would get better. That’s exactly what happened." Colorado's 24-13 win over Arizona on Dec. 5 of last year proved to be a turning point in Clayton's freshman campaign. Prior to that, he had seen the field in just one game, registering a lone carry for three yards against San Diego State in week two.

Ashaad Clayton is congratulated by fellow freshman running back Jayle Stacks after scoring a touchdown vs. Arizona last December