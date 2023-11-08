When Deion Sanders was hired to be Colorado’s head football coach, he made one thing clear.

“I’m bringing my luggage with me, and it’s Louis.”

In the process of overhauling the Buffs’ roster, Sanders brought in a ton of wide receiver talent. Travis Hunter followed him from Jackson State to play both ways, and Jimmy Horn Jr. transferred in to man the slot.

But none of the transfer receivers have been as productive as Xavier Weaver, who came over as a graduate transfer from South Florida, where he and Horn were teammates.

Weaver leads the Buffs in both catches (60) and receiving yards (783) in 2023, and ranks second on the team in receiving touchdowns with four. He has been a top target for Shedeur Sanders all season, and his production has earned him a spot on the Biletnikoff Award watch list for the top wideout in college football.

“It’s cool, it’s cool,” Weaver said. “I was on the watch list last year, just being able to have people notice me and stuff like that. But I wanna go further than just a watch list.”