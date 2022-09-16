Colorado will wrap up its non-conference schedule Saturday with a road contest at Minnesota, a rematch of last season’s 30-0 Golden Gophers victory at Folsom Field -- this time in Minneapolis.

Will this time around be any different? Can the Buffs earn their first win of the season? Or at least inspire some confidence that it may not be too far down the road?

To get you ready for kickoff, CU Sports Report staff writers Nicolette Edwards and Craig Meyer discuss the state of affairs around the program, some of the potential keys to the matchup (and the rest of the Colorado season) and, of course, predictions for what might unfold this weekend in Minneapolis.

The fan base seems to see the writing on the wall for this team -- what do you think the confidence level really is internally for Colorado?

Nicolette: During the postgame press conferences is when the media gets head coach Karl Dorrell and the players’ most honest, genuine takes on the emotional state of the team.

Strong feelings of frustration were verbalized by the players, specifically Brady Russell after TCU and Casey Roddick after Air Force. Every game they’re putting everything they can on the field, but whether it be the play-calling or the mental hurdles, something isn’t clicking.

Even though they do give it their all, there’s disparity between the talent on the Buffs’ roster and the rosters of Air Force and TCU. It’s difficult to stay positive when they can’t compete with such opponents.

After two lopsided losses, Dorrell emphasized that the Buffs “need to do better.” However, Minnesota is as tough a challenge as either of the first two opponents.

The Buffs know what the Gophers are capable of and from interviews this week, no one has mentioned the word “win”. I believe their confidence is low entering this Saturday, but if they can truly show improvement offensively, establish a rhythm and most importantly convert, the Buffs could regain their confidence incrementally.

Craig: Based on interviews with players and coaches this week, it seems as though the confidence within that program is much higher than it is outside of it. Of course, that could be public posturing meant to obscure some unsettling realities, but we’ll take them at their word. These are hyper-competitive athletes who have confidence in most any situation they enter, even if their belief in themselves may seem irrational. Nikki and I spoke with Tommy Brown earlier this week and he said he thinks Colorado should have won its first two games. I think there’s a lot of evidence that contradicts that belief, but, hey, you do have to admire the optimism under such adverse circumstances.

Still, I think back often to the comments made by Brady Russell after the TCU loss, when he said “I saw way too many heads drop. I saw too much defeat when we were still very much a part of the game, and if we started executing like we did in the first half then we could have made it a game very easily. …That’s why I am so mad right now. We had too many people give up and that’s not the team we formed this offseason.” Karl Dorrell later said he felt those comments were taken out of context, but there are only so many ways you can contextualize that statement without it coming across as a damning indictment.

The morale within that locker room may well be higher than it is among Colorado fans – who are very understandably frustrated and dismayed by what they’re watching – but when that’s the scene at halftime of the first game of the season, when the team in question is only down one point, that doesn’t mean the situation isn’t potentially perilous.

What is one reason to think the Buffs could be competitive Saturday?

Nicolette: I am still wary about the offense’s ability currently. With that I look to the defense, specifically Quinn Perry. He is first in the Pac-12 in total tackles (24) and solo tackles (16). Perry’s production – and that of the defensive line – so far has kept Colorado in games before the half.