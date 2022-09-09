On Saturday, Colorado will travel down to Falcon Stadium for the first time since 1974 to take on Air Force in a matchup between two programs with drastically different outlooks after one week of the regular season.

To get you ready for the game in the hours before kickoff, CU Sports Report writers Nicolette Edwards and Craig Meyer discuss some of the keys to the contest, an evaluation of where the Buffs sit after last week’s loss to TCU, guesses at what might happen at quarterback and, of course, some score predictions.

What issue from Week 1 are you most confident that Colorado can fix quickly?

Nicolette: Freshman punter Ashton Logan had a short punt to TCU’s 40 and WR Derius Davis ran it back to the endzone.

An unideal punt, but gradually I think Logan will develop more consistency and accuracy game after game. WR Dane Kinamon is the returner for the Falcons and he is indeed fast. He had a 71-yard run on Saturday. Logan will have to put Kinamon way back to prevent another scoring opportunity. Rocky start for Logan, but he can only get better from here.

Craig: It’s hard to be much worse than Colorado was last week – at least in the second half – but when the opponent awaiting it in its second game is better by most measurements than the squad that just beat the Buffs by 25, it’s not necessarily guaranteed that any particular facet of the game will go better this time around.

Statistically, their pass defense will almost certainly be better because of how little Air Force throws the ball, but that would be a cop-out for me to go with that as an answer. I hate to tie things too much back to the ongoing quarterback debate, but a feasible fix would be seeing if Shrout can do more with the offense than Lewis did. Are those drives he led against TCU misleading flashes that wouldn’t translate over the course of an entire game? Or are they a glimpse at what he could do if given a bigger role? We might get to find out Saturday.