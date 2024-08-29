After months of discourse and speculation about head coach Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes, the first kickoff of the 2024 season is finally here to bring some answers to the various questions that revolve around this program.





Entering this season, the Buffs have added new personnel across the coaching staff and to the roster as Colorado brought in 39 scholarship transfers and 11 scholarship freshmen. There are 46 returning players and 28 of them are on scholarship.





Coaches Phil Loadholt (OL), Jason Phillips (WR), Damione Lewis (DL) and Robert Livingston (DC) are all new faces that Sanders added to the staff this offseason and they all bring some form of NFL experience.





Year 2 of the Coach Prime era has been defined as the year of expectation, but with many new pieces, predicting what will happen with the team this year is up for various interpretations. However as Colorado’s Heisman-caliber quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter take the field in Year 2, there are already expectations for what Colorado will get out of them.





Alongside that duo, comes what looks to be improved offensive and defensive lines, multiple offensive weapons and a secondary that claims it can or will be “the best secondary in the nation.”





There is much to look forward to this year and the story begins Thursday against North Dakota State. Here are five questions that CU Sports Report staff members Nikki Edwards and Troy Finnegan have heading into Colorado’s season opener.