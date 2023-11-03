Colorado is making making a big change on offense ahead of its game against Oregon State on Saturday.

As the offensive inconsistencies and lack of protection have taxed the Buffs offense, quality control analyst Pat Shurmur will now serve as the co-offensive coordinator alongside Sean Lewis and take over play-calling duties.

Week after week Shedeur Sanders has been very vulnerable in the pocket and the seven-sack UCLA game was the catalyst to make a change in play callers. With the staff move, the goal is to ultimately help ease some pressure off the offensive line and generate more productive gains on that side of the ball.

Saturday’s matchup against No. 16 Oregon State will be an intriguing test to see if the Buffs offense can reestablish itself as Colorado makes its way down the final stretch of the season.

Here are five important questions heading into the Buffs’ big homecoming game answered by CU Sports Report staff writers Nicolette Edwards and Troy Finnegan: