Staff Roundtable: CU making big change on offense for Oregon State game
Colorado is making making a big change on offense ahead of its game against Oregon State on Saturday.
As the offensive inconsistencies and lack of protection have taxed the Buffs offense, quality control analyst Pat Shurmur will now serve as the co-offensive coordinator alongside Sean Lewis and take over play-calling duties.
Week after week Shedeur Sanders has been very vulnerable in the pocket and the seven-sack UCLA game was the catalyst to make a change in play callers. With the staff move, the goal is to ultimately help ease some pressure off the offensive line and generate more productive gains on that side of the ball.
Saturday’s matchup against No. 16 Oregon State will be an intriguing test to see if the Buffs offense can reestablish itself as Colorado makes its way down the final stretch of the season.
Here are five important questions heading into the Buffs’ big homecoming game answered by CU Sports Report staff writers Nicolette Edwards and Troy Finnegan:
Looking ahead at the Buffs’ final four games, which two matchups could they potentially win to become bowl eligible?
Nicolette: Taking the easy route here, I would want to point to the Arizona and Washington State matchups as potential wins looking ahead. However after a game like the Stanford loss, no win is guaranteed in this conference.
If the Buffs' defense can maintain performances such as its four-turnover game against UCLA, getting back into the win column will ultimately rely on if Shurmur’s play calling can make a positive change for Colorado’s offense. Sometimes defense can win games, but more often than not, especially in a quarterback and offense-heavy conference, it’s up to the offense to win games.
Even though the Buffs have won against ranked TCU this season, Colorado’s offense has been crippled by the lack of pass protection and the absence of the run game as this season has progressed. Can Shurmur change the narrative? Oregon State will certainly be an interesting test.
Troy: The clear number one on my list is Washington State, even if it is on the road. Pullman is a really rough place to go and get a win, but the Buffs should be able to put up points against a reeling Wazzu defense.
I don’t see a win against Utah considering the current status of the Buffs on the line of scrimmage, so I’ll go with next week against Arizona. They have a very young quarterback in Noah Fifita, and while he has played well, there will be chances for an opportunistic Colorado defense to make some big plays.
How do you think the offensive line will hold up this week against the Beavers’ defensive front?
