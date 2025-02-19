Spring position preview: QBs Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis set for battle

All eyes are on Colorado’s new quarterbacks, five-star freshman Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, this spring to identify who will become Shedeur Sanders’ successor for the 2025 season.

Each quarterback provides his own style and certainly different levels of experience. Lewis is a prolific passer, helping lead Carrollton High School to the Georgia 6A state championship. Salter provides a threat on the ground as he has rushed over 2,013 yards during his four seasons with the Flames.