Spring position preview: QBs Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis set for battle

All eyes are on Colorado’s new quarterbacks, five-star freshman Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, this spring to identify who will become Shedeur Sanders’ successor for the 2025 season.
Each quarterback provides his own style and certainly different levels of experience. Lewis is a prolific passer, helping lead Carrollton High School to the Georgia 6A state championship. Salter provides a threat on the ground as he has rushed over 2,013 yards during his four seasons with the Flames.
Head coach Deion Sanders and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will be observing them closely to assess who is ready to be selected as QB1.
“He's a playmaker, one of the best quarterbacks in his class,” Salter said in the interview with hometown TV station WFAA in Texas about Lewis. “So just being able to compete and go out there and do what we have to do to help each other, build each other up. It's all love over there, and it'll be a great competition between us. There were no promises, all competition.”