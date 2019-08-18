On Friday morning, in what surely took many Colorado fans as somewhat of a surprise, the Buffs nabbed their 16th commit for the Class of 2020 in RB Stacy Sneed of Mansfield, TX (Southeast of Dallas). Sneed, whose uncle Roderick played DB and returned kicks from the Buffaloes in a collegiate career lasting from 1998-2002, chose Colorado from an offer list that maxed at 20 in total.

2020 RB Stacy Sneed (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Arizona, Texas Tech and Kansas all were finalists for Sneed, but he ultimately went with the Buffs. Arkansas, Baylor, Boise State, Missouri and SMU were also notable schools to offer him a scholarship. Sneed right now is planning for an official visit to Colorado for Saturday, Oct. 5, when the Buffs will be hosting U of A. It would be his first official venture to Colorado; Sneed with his uncle had been to Boulder before back earlier in high school at a time when he hadn't received a single offer yet. As has been a repeating scenario for many of Colorado's out-of-state recruits and commits, Sneed was convinced to come to CU largely based on the determined effort by Mel Tucker and Darian Hagan to bring him into the fold. “It wasn’t like they just offered me for no reason," he said. "They talked to me every day to see how I was doing and check up on me. [Colorado] treats me like family — I talked to them more than I talked to anyone else, so it felt like it was the place for me to be.”

Subscribe to CUSportsNation today for only $8.33 per month!

Roderick Sneed carries the ball in the 2002 Big 12 Championship vs. Oklahoma (Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

Of course, Roderick was there during his nephew's recruitment, giving him a positive review of Colorado. “He was telling me Boulder was a great place," Sneed said. "He didn’t force it on me, he said go where you want to go, but he was saying down there they treat you like family and if you go there, you won’t regret it.” Sneed plans to major in business at CU and said that when talking over the phone with coach Tucker, academics came up frequently, as did Tucker's aspirations for him in the Buffs' offense. “I can do anything the coaches asks of me," Sneed said. "They see me moving around to receiver, to running back, they know I’ve got the speed — [so] they can put me on special teams, too."