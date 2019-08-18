RB Stacy Sneed, CU's 16th 2020 commit, breaks down decision
On Friday morning, in what surely took many Colorado fans as somewhat of a surprise, the Buffs nabbed their 16th commit for the Class of 2020 in RB Stacy Sneed of Mansfield, TX (Southeast of Dallas).
Sneed, whose uncle Roderick played DB and returned kicks from the Buffaloes in a collegiate career lasting from 1998-2002, chose Colorado from an offer list that maxed at 20 in total.
Arizona, Texas Tech and Kansas all were finalists for Sneed, but he ultimately went with the Buffs. Arkansas, Baylor, Boise State, Missouri and SMU were also notable schools to offer him a scholarship.
Sneed right now is planning for an official visit to Colorado for Saturday, Oct. 5, when the Buffs will be hosting U of A. It would be his first official venture to Colorado; Sneed with his uncle had been to Boulder before back earlier in high school at a time when he hadn't received a single offer yet.
As has been a repeating scenario for many of Colorado's out-of-state recruits and commits, Sneed was convinced to come to CU largely based on the determined effort by Mel Tucker and Darian Hagan to bring him into the fold.
“It wasn’t like they just offered me for no reason," he said. "They talked to me every day to see how I was doing and check up on me. [Colorado] treats me like family — I talked to them more than I talked to anyone else, so it felt like it was the place for me to be.”
Of course, Roderick was there during his nephew's recruitment, giving him a positive review of Colorado.
“He was telling me Boulder was a great place," Sneed said. "He didn’t force it on me, he said go where you want to go, but he was saying down there they treat you like family and if you go there, you won’t regret it.”
Sneed plans to major in business at CU and said that when talking over the phone with coach Tucker, academics came up frequently, as did Tucker's aspirations for him in the Buffs' offense.
“I can do anything the coaches asks of me," Sneed said. "They see me moving around to receiver, to running back, they know I’ve got the speed — [so] they can put me on special teams, too."
Blessed ‼️ #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/9UrWF9c8fb— stacy sneed (@famous_stacy) August 16, 2019
That the soon-to-be senior at Mansfield Timberview High School already is opening himself up to a multitude of responsibilities when he gets to college is encouraging.
His junior highlights, in which he makes a point to include blocking assignments along with big runs and scenarios where he's catching passes out of the backfield, seems indicative of a good attitude.
Right now, Sneed weights about 180 pounds, and aspires to be at 190 by the end of his high school career. He currently runs a 4.43 40-yard dash.
As Hagan and Tucker have said, they're interested less in what a tailback can do with the ball, but more so what they're capable of contributing when they don't. On that note it seems like Sneed will fit right in with the status quo at Colorado when he gets to campus next summer.