On Saturday, released a "pencil" depth chart, which they call "very fluid" and obviously, the depth chart is not actually decided until fall. Players returning from injury and incoming transfers (cough cough Travon McMillian) make changes to the depth chart as well, but it's still interesting to see the spring depth chart as you get insight from the coaches.
CUSportsNation.com breaks down the depth chart below.
|No/Name
|Year
|Ht/Wt
|
12 Steven Montez
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-5, 230
|
4 Sam Noyer
|
RS-So.
|
6-4, 215
|
7 Tyler Lytle
|
RS-Fr.
|
6-5, 205
|
17 Josh Goldin
|
Soph.
|
6-2, 175
NOTES: Everything looks just about right here, and Blake Stenstrom will be added to this group in the fall, although he will redshirt. I have no problem with Lytle being listed as the No. 3 guy right now, although he may be the second most talented QB on the roster. If Montez were to have to come out of a game for whatever reason, I think the Buffs' may opt to play Lytle.
