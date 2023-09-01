The depth chart looks mostly as anticipated, but there were a few fun surprises, which we break down here:

Colorado’s depth chart is set for the season opener Saturday against TCU, as released by the team on Friday.

1. The running back rotation

The main theme with this running back room all camp is versatility.

Running backs coach Gary “Flea” Harrell wanted at least two guys to carry the load, but he and the staff named three.

Dylan Edwards or Alton McCaskill or Anthony Hankerson will be getting their share of carries on Saturday and whoever has the most outstanding performance will establish themselves as the frontrunner.

This group has stayed competitive all camp and Harrell is going to use game reps against the national runner-up as the next evaluation point.

It was interesting to see Kavosiey Smoke behind those three, but Week 1 always provides a little leeway for experimentation.

2. Khairi Manns at OLB

Defensive ends coach Nick Williams talked about Maine transfer Khairi Manns in high regard during fall camp and those statements held weight as he will get the start on Saturday.

Signs pointed to Jordan Domineck holding that position, but he’s been off and on in practice. The coaches are likely giving him time.

In the meantime, Manns will get his chance to rise to the occasion.

3. Omarion Cooper over Carter Stoutmire at CB

Head coach Deion Sanders mentioned the close race between Omarion Cooper and Carter Stoutmire at cornerback, and against TCU, Cooper will be standing opposite of Travis Hunter.

The selection of Cooper doesn’t leave Stoutmire repless on Saturday. A situation may arise where Cooper isn’t hitting his marks and Stoutmire hops in because they are both equally talented.

Colorado ultimately ran with experience and Cooper has the chance to really solidify himself on Saturday.

4. Ryan Staub is QB2

Selecting Ryan Staub didn’t come as much of a surprise as he was winning that position battle, but important nonetheless.

Shedeur Sanders’ health is of the utmost importance this season to allow the Buffs to really compete on offense. However, in the case an injury could arise, Staub will need to find a way to carry that load.

5. Michael Harrison OR Eli Yelverton

Tight ends coach Tim Brewster aims to remove the negative connotation that comes with the term “walk-on” and Brewster will do that Saturday by rotating Michael Harrison and Eli Yelverton.

TCU’s defensive ends will certainly pose challenges against those two as they navigate their first starting snaps with the Buffs. The targets may be limited tomorrow and they'll have to battle to defend their QB.