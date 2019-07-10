Keithian "Big Bear" Alexander of Dallas, TX. has been one of the most highly touted Class of 2022 prospects in the country. At 6-foot-4 and 340 pounds, the soon-to-be sophomore at Dallas Skyline High School has raised eyebrows in recruiting circles with his gargantuan frame and impressive freshman year highlights, when he played at Terrell High in Terrell, TX.

Alexander's self-proclaimed title of "most disruptive 9th grader nationwide" seems fair to say from his tape above, as his strength appears to overwhelm nearly every offensive lineman tasked with keeping an eye on him.

Thus, Alexander is the recipient of over 20 scholarship offers — with three years of high school football and without having even gotten his driver's license. Needless to say, by the time he graduates from high school, he'll likely be able to go anywhere he wants.

That said, there is much ahead of him before a college football career via a recruiting decision becomes relevant.

"I am taking my time with it all," he said. "I am really preparing for the season, training hard and have kind of moved away from the recruiting side of things. [I'm] focusing on having a productive sophomore campaign."

A good attitude to have. Of course, you can't teach size, which Alexander obviously possesses. But what can and needs to, in the case of Alexander, be taught, is technique and form.

He could use a few more seasons to improve his quickness off the line of scrimmage and to really hone in on the ability to blend his sheer size with the ability to get off blocks and deal with bigger and better offensive linemen that he's surely going to encounter down the line.

Big Bear seems more than aware of that, though.

"'I've ben working on my speed, hand fighting, flexibility and just being an overall explosive player," he said. "Everyone knows I'm big — you can see my dominance taking on and shedding blocks but I want to show a lot more than that this season and really increase my pure pass rushing technique and jump off the ball."

Colorado was Big Bear's 15th D1 offer, which was issued back in late May. A decision for him is still a long ways off, but no doubt in a year and half or so's time, it'll be very interesting to see how he's developed further.