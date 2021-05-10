 CUSportsNation - Sophomore cornerback Tarik Luckett enters the transfer portal
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-10 18:33:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Sophomore cornerback Tarik Luckett enters the transfer portal

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
@GuerrieroCU

Sophomore cornerback Tarik Luckett has entered the NCAA transfer portal, joining former teammates Valentin Senn, Nikko Pohahau and DJ Oats, all of whom did so since the Buffs wrapped up their spring practices April 30.

Tarik Luckett hits Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello during a game at Folsom Field on Nov. 9, 2019
Tarik Luckett hits Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello during a game at Folsom Field on Nov. 9, 2019 (Ron Chenoy / USA Today)

Luckett memorably plugged some holes for the Buffs in 2019 as a true freshman, starting six games at corner and playing in all 12 in a year that saw CU's defensive backfield get ravaged by injuries.

It's worth noting that Luckett signed with Colorado's Class of 2019 as a wide receiver, moving to defensive back that fall at the behest of then-head coach Mel Tucker.

At the end of the season, Luckett had seen action on 161 defensive snaps, registering eight tackles as well as two pass breakups.

This past year, Luckett did not see the field due to injury and he also was limited this spring, also as a result of being banged up.

Luckett did take the field for the Buffaloes during their spring showcase scrimmage at the end of April. He did not record any statistics in the scrimmage.

Coming out of Junipero Serra Catholic High School in Lynwood, Calif., Luckett was ranked by Rivals as the No. 91 prospect in his home state for the 2019 class.

While in high school, he caught 104 passes for 1,801 yards and 18 touchdowns.

With Luckett's departure, plus that of Oats, the Buffs have five scholarship players at cornerback heading into the summer in freshmen Christian Gonzalez and Tyrin Taylor, sophomores Jaylen Striker and Nigel Bethel and junior Mekhi Blackmon.

Colorado will also add incoming freshmen corners Nikko Reed and Kaylin Moore, two 2021 signees, this summer.

