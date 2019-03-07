Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-07 09:48:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Social Media Recap: Colorado Pro Timing Day

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

11 of Colorado's outgoing seniors participated in the Buffaloes' Pro Timing Day on Wednesday. For times, pictures, and videos, scroll down below.

Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

W3dam9zmeyjpl0jrl08r
Results from CU's pro day.. Click the image to go to cubuffs.com's report of the day
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}