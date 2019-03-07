CUSportsNation.com

Social Media Recap: Colorado Pro Timing Day
11 of Colorado's outgoing seniors participated in the Buffaloes' Pro Timing Day on Wednesday. For times, pictures, and videos, scroll down below.
CU 🏈 PRO DAY— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) March 6, 2019
▪️1:30pm MT
▪️IPF
Stay tuned for all kinds of coverage from today's Pro Day! 💯#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/FwOrdDCNzy
2019 CU Pro Day was 🔥🔥🔥#WhosNext // #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/lsTLOQLqtl— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) March 7, 2019
Yep, @I_CU_boy on hand for @RunRalphieRun pro timing day today. pic.twitter.com/iYkOTYETRp— Neill Woelk (@NeillWoelk) March 6, 2019
Skills showcase 🔥#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/Z28vrrgGXp— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) March 6, 2019
📸 from today— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) March 7, 2019
▶️ https://t.co/Ea2aX5ChaW#GoBuffs // #ProDay pic.twitter.com/plaHhKiDit
Have a day @tmcmillian2 🔥🔥🔥— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) March 7, 2019
This 40-yard dash time would have placed him in a tie for third fastest amongst running backs at this year's 2019 NFL combine while 22 reps on the bench would have been sixth most amongst the group of backs! 💨💪#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/Rql7ePmRJz
💪💪 @javier_edwards9 was impressive on the bench today— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) March 7, 2019
31 reps would have ranked fifth amongst defensive linemen at this year’s NFL combine#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/sBbcQEwFYC
Athletic is an understatement for @drewlewis20 💯— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) March 7, 2019
His 129-inch broad jump would have been second amongst linebackers at this year's 2019 NFL combine 🔥✔️#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/fpZq9qw1hR
Check out today's Pro Day performance from @Kabionento 👀— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) March 7, 2019
Ento's vertical jump would have been third amongst wide outs and tied for sixth best overall at this year's 2019 NFL combine 📈#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/kWtp45LvXD
Chris Mulumba was a force up front for the Buffaloes' defensive line! 😈— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) March 7, 2019
Check out @mulumba_c bests from today's Pro Day 👇#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/wLDI8DZkK6
👉 @No_Shot_Nick showed his explosiveness at today’s Pro Day— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) March 7, 2019
Fisher’s broad jump would have been tied for fifth best amongst safeties at this year’s 2019 NFL combine 👏#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/SJy24jRKIb
Sheesh @chocodrop22 👀— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) March 7, 2019
26 reps on the bench would have been tied for third amongst running backs at this year’s 2019 NFL combine. Evans also would have owned the ninth best 40-yard dash time amongst the group of running backs💨 #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/KnSp884W6u
Today was a blessing, a true blessing." - @OnlyOne_JW— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) March 7, 2019
Peep Juwann Winfree's bests from today! ✔️ #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/TSVFvRjC1r
This man @slickxrik32 brought a lot to the table over the years. His 50 games played is the most of any defensive player in CU history!— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) March 7, 2019
Check out his Pro Day numbers 👇#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/K3FXTY1rw1
Here are @ItsDonovanLee21 bests at today's Pro Day! 🤝#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/QQUOp95B7x— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) March 7, 2019
👀 @Coach_mtucker and his NFL connections! #RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/dxu0Vu4dJJ— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) March 7, 2019