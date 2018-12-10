CUSportsNation.com

Social Media reaction to Darrin Chiaverini staying at Colorado
On Sunday night, Darrin Chiaverini announced on Twitter that he would be "staying at the University of Colorado." Here was the social media reaction:
Excited I'm staying at the University of Colorado! We will continue to build our roster and do something special together in Boulder!! Bleed Black and Gold and the 2019 class will be joining a really good young team!! Shoulder to Shoulder!! Go Buffs 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #CUin19— Darrin Chiaverini (@CoachChev6) December 10, 2018
Big news.... @CoachChev6 is coming back #cubuffs https://t.co/xPxjL2EJZl— CUSportsNation (@CUSportsNation) December 10, 2018
Smart move for new CU coach Mel Tucker to keep Darrin Chiaverini. Knows the program and can maintain strong recruiting in Texas and California. Brought Laviska Shenault and others to Boulder. https://t.co/WPzeMiRoPI— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 10, 2018
Really like this move by @RunRalphieRun - @CoachChev6 knows the depths of Colorado football in powerful ways. Key for their recruiting & development.— Yogi Roth (@YogiRoth) December 10, 2018
cc @Pac12Network @tedjrobinson https://t.co/KADbGveojO
Great news! All Buffs should be really pleased.— Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) December 10, 2018
This is big news for CU football fans, @CoachChev6 is one of the best recruiters in college football. https://t.co/rA6NzDvrYj— Jeremy Bloom (@JeremyBloom11) December 10, 2018
This was a no brainer! @CoachChev6 is a phenomenal human, coach and recruiter. He knows what it means to be a BUFF! No excuses. @Coach_mtucker Let’s get back to the top of the mountain!!! https://t.co/D8ZA634C2V— skip de Fabry (@darrelldefabry) December 10, 2018
Yessss!! So so happy to hear that!! SKOBUFFS!— JR Payne (@CoachJRPayne) December 10, 2018
This was the right call by Mel Tucker https://t.co/JlxiPdoyDC— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) December 10, 2018
Mel Tucker retained Chev. Was key to current recruiting class. https://t.co/vGeBAZmF1j— FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) December 10, 2018