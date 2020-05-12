In particular, the three coaches on Tuesday were asked about how much time college football teams needs, in terms of conditioning and training, to get ready for the season. Dorrell, Lake and Whittingham relayed that among the Pac's head coaches, a consensus exists that six weeks of summer preparation is a minimum requirement for teams to be ready to play in late August/early September.

Shaw: "As Clay said really well, I've been encouraged also, although our governor has been probably one of the most outspoken and aggressive governors in the nation, he's also been in great communication with other states as well, to Oregon and Washington in particular, to try to trade ideas and talk about different things. Hopefully there are some regional things that do happen as we get closer to the start of football to where most of our states if not all of our states on the west coast can kind of be on a similar timeline. At the very least, it's comforting to know they've been in communication."

Helton: "Obviously there's a lot of unknown out there, and like I said earlier, I really think we're going to get a lot clearer picture about 6-8 weeks from now. We all are glass-half-full guys, I think we all are optimistic [of] having the opportunity to play a season. And just not knowing what that start date looks like or what that structure looks like. The one thing I have been encouraged by about all our meetings, the discussions have been on a national scope. Everybody's got a different situation, everybody could have the opportunity to be back on campus with volunteer workouts or some of us are still going through stay-at-home orders, we're all in different scenarios, but the one thing I've been very appreciative of in the discussions has been the opportunity to start all together and just not knowing when that start date is or what that structure is going to look like. I think we're all optimistic as the NCAA and as coaches to have the opportunity to play together."

Dorrell, comparing how the NFL leads into it's season, on the optimal length of summer training and camps to lead into the 2020 college football season (Whittingham and Lake's thoughts on this matter will follow directly below):

“The NFL is different. It’s a much longer process of what they do in the offseason. The third week of April is when everyone comes back to their organizations and there’s a two-week period of strength and conditioning where the coaches have no time with (players) and then they gradually build into practice time. It’s a longer process that runs from their OTA period through mid-June. They take a break and then come back for training camp in the latter part of July."

"If you’re asking me for an (ideal college training) timeframe, given the situation we’re in right now, since we haven’t had much time with our players, with hands-on supervision — I might be the only one that feels this way — but I think it’s an eight-week process, given the status that we’re in. I’d like to have a month of conditioning to get (players) in shape and then a month of training camp. I don’t think we’re going to get anything close to that...but given the circumstances of this season and what we’re dealing with I think all of us coaches feel that whatever time they give us, we’ll be appreciative of it and we’ll make the most of it."

Whittingham: “The sentiment is pretty much that six weeks would be a minimum. We think that’s something that we could live with. If we’re presented with less than that, then we’ve got to adjust accordingly. When you look at it, discount spring ball and take that out of the equation, the typical lead in is eight weeks of training in the summer and four weeks of camps leading into the season. You’ve got 12 weeks there. If we get half of that, I think that would be great and that seems to be the consensus among the rest of the coaches, as well, that a six-week lead in would be adequate.”

Lake: “We have all talked as coaches that six weeks would be a minimum. Get the guys two weeks of getting conditioned for one, and then implementing our schemes and going through meetings. I think six weeks has been agreed upon as a minimum that would be best for our guys.”

Dorrell on building a relationship with his coaching staff in the midst of a pandemic: “With the staff, there were some really good coaches I was able to hire, that I had some background with, so there’s a number of coaches from that standpoint where the transition has been fairly smooth. It’s what we would expect.There’s some I retained and I think they’re really good coaches as well. But we’re all working remotely. We haven’t really had a lot of staff time to iron out the organizational procedures and how that is."

"We’ve talked about it, but it’s different when you’re talking about it and doing things from a remote sense and not being collectively in one room and working things out, giving descriptions, and giving examples when you’re all together. That’s always going to be the newness of a staff is going to take some tweaking and getting used to and these circumstances have slowed a little bit of that process."

"But other than that, I’ve been very pleased with what they’ve been able to do. I’ve got really good teachers. That’s first and foremost: I want really good teachers, and I think we’re getting our information conveyed to our student-athletes.”

Whittingham's thoughts on a potential 11-game, all in-conference schedule for 2020: “Right now, all options are on the table. There’s a lot of questions that have to be answered. The ideal situation is that we start on time, play a full schedule and get fans in the stands and away we go. I think the odds are probably against that but if it comes to playing an all-conference schedule, we’re all in and if that’s what it takes to get the season in and in the best fashion possible, then that’s what we’ll go with. But I think we’re still several weeks out from having any concrete direction on what’s going to happen and how things are going to be set up."

"I haven’t heard about 11 games — we’ve heard about a 9-game model and a 10-game model. I guess there's nothing wrong with an 11-game model if you have the time frame right. One of my big things is trying to avoid playing games during finals. That’s tough on the student-athletes...we’re going to try our best to get as many games we can, and we'll see what happens. But there’s so much unknown and so much fluidness to the situation that it’s pointless to really try to pinpoint one direction we’re going to go. We’ll have to wait and see and go from there.”