Signing Day: Several CU recruits will be poised to make early impact

Head coach Deion Sanders and his recruiting staff made a statement on the recruiting trail this year landing the highest rated recruit in program history in five-star quarterback Julian Lewis and flipping four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith being among the more impressive moves.
On National Signing Day Lewis, Smith and 12 other sought after 2025 prospects officially signed with Colorado. This incoming class ranks 42nd nationally and 6th in the Big 12, and is comprised of one five-star, four four-star and nine three-star recruits. Prospects like Lewis and four-star receiver Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. plan to enroll early to get acclimated to the collegiate operations, and many of the incoming freshmen are projected to make an immediate impact in the 2025 season.
This season true freshmen such as wide receiver Drelon Miller, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, running back Micah Welch and center Cash Cleveland all provided significant contributions to CU’s 9-3 season. Sanders emphasized this year that he aims for his freshmen to play in their first seasons and several incoming freshmen will have their chance to show off their ability on game day next fall.
“When we grab a freshman, we expect that guy to play,” Sanders previously said.
Around two dozen seniors and graduate transfers, as well as junior Travis Hunter, will be departing from CU following the Buffs' bowl game. Sanders and his staff are again expected to add numerous players from the portal, but the 2025 class provides depth and development for years to come.
“I’m just happy for the new guys coming in, and that we paved the way from here on out,” Shedeur Sanders said about the incoming recruits. “They just got to take control. They just got to take over.”
You don't have to look far down the recruit list to find impact players, and here are some look to be in the best position to contribute in 2025.
Sanders is poised to hand CU’s highest-ranked recruit in program history the keys to the quarterback position, and it's now up to Julian Lewis to take full advantage of being in the driver's seat. Lewis’ early enrollment gives him the opportunity to settle in, learn from offensive coordinator Pat Shumur and get comfortable overall playing at the collegiate level.
Lewis’ elite quarterback abilities and mechanics have landed him as the No. 6 prospect in the 2025 class. His accuracy and efficiency on the field throughout his high school career, especially in his junior season, have warranted the high praise and potential title of starting quarterback next season for CU.
This year 17-year-old quarterback has helped lead Carrollton High School to a 13-0 record and a spot in the semifinals against Buford High School on Dec. 6 in the 6A GHSA playoffs. This season he has completed 75.8% of his passes (222 of 293) for 3,272 yards with 44 touchdowns and just four interceptions (via MaxPreps). In the third round matchup against Hillgrove High School, Lewis dominated with a 46-6 win to advance to the semifinals.
Overall, he’s bringing over 10,000 career passing yards to Boulder following his three seasons with the Trojans. His production at the high school level can certainly translate to college, and Lewis could be the one to take the reins with the Buffs in need of a quarterback.