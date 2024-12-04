Signing Day: Several CU recruits will be poised to make early impact

Julian Lewis and Carde Smith at the Buffs game. (Photo by Nigel Amstock/CU Sports Report)

Head coach Deion Sanders and his recruiting staff made a statement on the recruiting trail this year landing the highest rated recruit in program history in five-star quarterback Julian Lewis and flipping four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith being among the more impressive moves. On National Signing Day Lewis, Smith and 12 other sought after 2025 prospects officially signed with Colorado. This incoming class ranks 42nd nationally and 6th in the Big 12, and is comprised of one five-star, four four-star and nine three-star recruits. Prospects like Lewis and four-star receiver Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. plan to enroll early to get acclimated to the collegiate operations, and many of the incoming freshmen are projected to make an immediate impact in the 2025 season. This season true freshmen such as wide receiver Drelon Miller, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, running back Micah Welch and center Cash Cleveland all provided significant contributions to CU’s 9-3 season. Sanders emphasized this year that he aims for his freshmen to play in their first seasons and several incoming freshmen will have their chance to show off their ability on game day next fall. “When we grab a freshman, we expect that guy to play,” Sanders previously said.

Around two dozen seniors and graduate transfers, as well as junior Travis Hunter, will be departing from CU following the Buffs' bowl game. Sanders and his staff are again expected to add numerous players from the portal, but the 2025 class provides depth and development for years to come. “I’m just happy for the new guys coming in, and that we paved the way from here on out,” Shedeur Sanders said about the incoming recruits. “They just got to take control. They just got to take over.” You don't have to look far down the recruit list to find impact players, and here are some look to be in the best position to contribute in 2025.