Shenault not with CU's program currently, Rice's injury "not major"

As the Buffaloes began warming up at Folsom Field Saturday before kicking off against Washington, redshirt sophomore wideout Vontae Shenault was noticeably absent.

That in and of itself was likely concerning enough for CU fans, given that Shenault's absences in the past have more often than not been linked to suspensions or disciplinary matters.

After all, Shenault was suspended for the first seven games of the 2021 season by Karl Dorrell for a "violation of team and athletic department rules."

Shenault wound up making his season debut in the Buffs' double-overtime win over Oregon State, catching two passes for 24 yards.

The following week at UCLA, he had one catch for four yards.

After the Buffaloes took down Washington, 20-17, Dorrell had bad news to relay.

“La’Vontae is not currently in the program right now," he told reporters.

Whether Shenault has a path back to Dorrell's good graces remains to be seen, but the younger brother of Laviska Shenault has been suspended two prior times since Dorrell took over the Buffs program last February.