Shenault not with CU's program currently, Rice's injury "not major"
As the Buffaloes began warming up at Folsom Field Saturday before kicking off against Washington, redshirt sophomore wideout Vontae Shenault was noticeably absent.
Vontae Shenault not within CU's football program currently...
That in and of itself was likely concerning enough for CU fans, given that Shenault's absences in the past have more often than not been linked to suspensions or disciplinary matters.
After all, Shenault was suspended for the first seven games of the 2021 season by Karl Dorrell for a "violation of team and athletic department rules."
Shenault wound up making his season debut in the Buffs' double-overtime win over Oregon State, catching two passes for 24 yards.
The following week at UCLA, he had one catch for four yards.
After the Buffaloes took down Washington, 20-17, Dorrell had bad news to relay.
“La’Vontae is not currently in the program right now," he told reporters.
Whether Shenault has a path back to Dorrell's good graces remains to be seen, but the younger brother of Laviska Shenault has been suspended two prior times since Dorrell took over the Buffs program last February.
Brenden Rice has a chance to play this Friday at Utah...
Star receiver Brenden Rice took a big hit in the second quarter of Saturday's game.
With Brendon Lewis rolling out of the pocket on 1st and 10, at the last second he fired the ball downfield to Rice, who was in tight coverage.
Rice initially made the catch but his lower body absorbed a crushing blow by UW's Trent McDuffie, with Rice getting shaken up on the play and escorted off the field.
He did not immediately head back to the locker room, but was treated by CU's trainers.
Rice, who to date has 21 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the latter two stats leading the Buffaloes, did not return to the game.
That said, Dorrell indicated that his injury is not serious.
Colorado wraps its 2021 season this upcoming Friday with a showdown at in Salt Lake City against Utah, a game in which Rice has a chance to play.
“It’s not a major injury, but it's something that — we thought that maybe he can come back in and play, but it was starting to stiffen up on him so we decided to hold him out," Dorrell said. "He’s got a chance next week.”