It's now official. Former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders will continue his collegiate career at Colorado alongside his father and new Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders .

Since arriving at Jackson State in 2021, Sanders has been highly-productive in leading the Tigers to a 23-3 overall record as the starting quarterback.

During the 2021 season, Sanders threw for 3,231 yards with 30 touchdowns and just eight interception while completing 65.9% of passes. He helped lead Jackson State to an 11-2 record and their first SWAC East Title since 2013.

This past season, Sanders led Jackson State to a 12-1 record and a Celebration Bowl appearance while throwing for 3,752 yards with 40 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

A 5.6, three-star prospect coming out of high school in the 2021 recruiting class, Sanders will provide a jolt of experience and playmaking ability to the most vital position for a new-look Colorado program.

