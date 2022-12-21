Shedeur Sanders makes it official, commits to Colorado
It's now official. Former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders will continue his collegiate career at Colorado alongside his father and new Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.
Since arriving at Jackson State in 2021, Sanders has been highly-productive in leading the Tigers to a 23-3 overall record as the starting quarterback.
During the 2021 season, Sanders threw for 3,231 yards with 30 touchdowns and just eight interception while completing 65.9% of passes. He helped lead Jackson State to an 11-2 record and their first SWAC East Title since 2013.
This past season, Sanders led Jackson State to a 12-1 record and a Celebration Bowl appearance while throwing for 3,752 yards with 40 touchdowns and just six interceptions.
A 5.6, three-star prospect coming out of high school in the 2021 recruiting class, Sanders will provide a jolt of experience and playmaking ability to the most vital position for a new-look Colorado program.
