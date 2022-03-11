Sharpshooting Wildcats prove too much to overcome for CU in Pac-12 semis

If there is such a thing as dignity in defeat, that will certainly be applicable to the Buffaloes following Friday’s 82-72 loss to Arizona in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

Keeshawn Barthelemy prepares to inbound the ball Friday in the Buffs' 82-72 loss to Arizona in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Squaring off against the first-seeded and No. 2-ranked Wildcats for a shot at the league title game, Colorado came out swinging from the jump, making it rain from long range and taking a lead as big as eight points in the first half. But Arizona shot 52% from the floor on the night, sucking the air out of the repeated comeback efforts Colorado made throughout the game and in particular, down the stretch of the second half. With 4:07 to play, a layup by Evan Battey trimmed CU’s deficit to six, but just over a minute later, UA’s Dalen Terry drilled a three, which proved to be the dagger of the game. From there, the Wildcats increased their lead to double digits, and things stayed out of reach for the Buffs over the final two-and-a-half minutes of play. “Arizona was terrific tonight,” Tad Boyle said following the loss. "They played like a No. 1 seed and a top-five team in the country. I’m really proud of our guys for the way we fought and competed.” A key contributing factor to the Buffs’ losing was their peculiar offensive performance. For as hot as Colorado was from deep (16-of-32, 50%), it conversely was ice cold on two-point field goals, posting an 8-for-30 (27%) make rate. In addition, CU didn’t shoot its first free throws of the game until less than a minute remained in the first half. In total, the Buffs got to the charity stripe 10 times, making eight of those shots.

Jabari Walker scored 17 points in the first half but Arizona largely took him out of the game in the final 20 minutes, limiting him to only two points. (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Arizona capitalized considerably from its plentiful appearances on the free throw line, going 24-of-25 (96%). “We couldn’t get to the foul line and we had trouble finishing against (Arizona’s) length,” Boyle said. “...We weren’t able to get to the foul line for whatever reason and we weren’t able to finish. “In the first half, when you make nine threes, and you’re down nine — that’s all defensive.” Jabari Walker started off the game in a manner that brought back memories of his explosive performance last year vs. Georgetown in the NCAA Tournament. Against the Hoyas, Walker scored 24 points and was 5-of-5 from deep. Similarly, Walker was 5-of-5 from long range but in the first half, scoring 17 points. However, Arizona all but neutralized Walker in the second half, limiting him to one lone shot and two points, both of which came from the free throw line. Given CU’s struggles at the rim and hitting short to mid-range shots, Walker’s essential disappearance in the second half, exacerbated somewhat by foul trouble (both he and Battey had four with over 10 minutes left in the second half), further hampered the Buffs’ comeback efforts. “The big guys were closer to me, so I didn't get the same three-point opportunities,” Walker said. “I just wanted to become a better playmaker in the second half. I got some other guys some good looks, but they doubled me in the post a couple times. The dynamics of the game just changed in the second half.” Walker’s 19 points led Colorado, while Keeshawn Barthelemy (12 points, 4-of-7) and Battey (10 points, 4-of-9) also made notable offensive contributions.

Colorado's bench reacts to the impending loss to U of A in the final seconds of Friday's game (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)