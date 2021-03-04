CUSportsNation - Shannon Turley discusses his coaching philosophy with Mark Johnson

New Colorado strength and conditioning coordinator Shannon Turley made his first media appearance recently since being hired in late January, speaking for a few minutes with Voice of the Buffs Mark Johnson on a Wednesday episode of the Buffalo Stampede. The interview offered a look at Turley's background and approach to overseeing the strength and conditioning regimen of CU's student-athletes.

Turley noted that the origins of his relationship with Karl Dorrell stretched back to 2012 and 2013, when he played a role in the recruitment of Chandler Dorrell to Stanford. The younger Dorrell joined the Cardinal ahead of the 2013 season as a walk-on. It has been well-documented that Turley's most recent coaching position was at Stanford, where from 2007-2019, he oversaw the Cardinal's sports performance program for all D1 athletics at the school. “I had the chance to meet the (Dorrell) family in the recruiting process and in that role, my involvement was more on-campus," Turley told Johnson. "Getting the chance to speak about our program and tour our facilities and I used that as an opportunity to really dive into the depth and detail as much as you can in 15-minute tours and 30-minute presentations about our philosophical approach. So think that’s really where it all started." Turley talked at length with Johnson about settling into his role with Colorado as well as how important the mental approach is when it comes to players going through a robust strength and conditioning program. Beginning at the 19:15-mark of the linked video, you can watch Johnson's interview with Turley during Wednesday's Buffalo Stampede in its entirety. Further key remarks from Turley are below.

Turley on fitting in with Colorado about a month after his hire:

“There’s a lot of challenges and a lot of opportunities. In a new situation for me, I’ve got to learn how we do it here and what are the principles that are the foundation of the philosophy that coach Dorrell wants to impart on the team, and then echo and spread that message and do it with a level of authenticity about myself." "I think that’s what’s really positive — coach Dorrell and I share that same passion for attention to detail and a systematic approach to everything in the way that we teach, instill that in our players and install that in our program. I’ve tried to be very patient the first couple of weeks here, but the expectations for our players are rising every day.”

Turley on his philosophy regarding the mental approach to strength and conditioning as well as injury prevention:

“They’re very important to that and it’s got to be integral. We’ve tried to create a very comprehensive approach to our sports performance program and be more than just strength and conditioning. Those are two important realms, but as it's evolved, you have to be able to cross over into other areas of expertise. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lean on experts in sports nutrition, sports medicine and sports psychology but those are also concepts that I have very much ingrained into what we do..." "There are concepts like goal setting and teaching players how to reframe a challenging situation in their brain and to prepare themselves mentally and create a mindset and mentality that defines the way that we work and our values system. That’s critically important to that holistic approach that you need to be comprehensive in a player development program.”

Turley on the impact he can have on the young 18-22-year-old men who walk through his door: