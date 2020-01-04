On Thursday night, Colorado hosted No. 4 Oregon and defeated the Ducks, 74-65 in a game that featured consistent high-level defense. The Buffs held Oregon to a 35% make rate in the first half while the Ducks managed to hit just 17% of their shots from the three-point line.

Gatling's defensive effort against Mathis, who entering the game against CU, had shot 50% (36-of-72) from deep, was improvised. He took notes in the film room, knew Mathis' strengths, and worked during the game to thwart them, even if doing so deviated from Tad Boyle's game plan.

Gatling had said that the team's philosophy when PG Payton Pritchard would drive to the net was to crowd him — that's how head coach Tad Boyle instructed the team to defend against Pritchard.

But Gatling took some liberties with that and essentially improvised in order to neutralize Mathis, who was often cherry picking in the corner waiting to be dished the ball for a three-pointer in the event Pritchard got stuck in traffic.

“Our defensive principle was to jump to the ball and be in gaps, but I kind of cheated our principles," Gatling said. "I would jump to the ball but I wouldn’t be as much help because I knew (Mathis) is a great three-point shooter. My mindset was not let him catch the ball and get open threes. When he was one or two passes away from the ball, I would try to deny him so he couldn’t get the ball or come off the screen. I wanted to make sure he didn’t get going.”

In other words, Gatling played a bit of a mental chess match in doing his best to be a few moves ahead of Mathis and Oregon players wanting to feed him the ball. Of course, doing so meant a cleaner lane for Pritchard, but the way Gatling saw it, that was a necessary evil.

“I would reduce my help if Pritchard was going to the basket — I’d rather give up the two than a three to a 50% (three-point) shooter (in Mathis)," Gatling said.

Adopting that game plan came as things progressed and time went on against Oregon. Eventually, Gatling made up his mind on how he wanted to keep Mathis at bay at told his teammates.

“During the game, I adjusted and was telling McKinley (Wright IV) ‘I’m not going to help as much, I’m watching Mathis on the corner. I don’t want him to get going, so if (Pritchard) drives, I’m not going to help,'" Gatling said. "I told him that and we were all on the same page. (My teammates) knew what I was trying to do, and it worked.”

When the clock read all zeroes at the end of the second half, Gatling had limited Mathis to just one converted three-pointer.