Since defensive lineman Shane Cokes arrived in spring, he has stood out from the group within the Buffs' retooled defensive front.

Coming to Colorado as a grad transfer from Dartmouth, Cokes has not only secured a starting job but he's stepped into mentoring role for the team's younger defensive linemen.

“From a leadership standpoint, I lean on him a lot,” defensive tackles coach Sal Sunseri said. “He comes out to work every single day. He’s a true pro and he’s grown up and become a leader. I’m extremely happy with him.”

Cokes detailed on Thursday that defensive coordinator Charles Kelly’s defense is “a hard defense to learn,” as it features a variety of different elements to impact the quarterback. Cokes has been key in communicating to the younger guys on how to complete assignments and move successfully in order to make an impact both on the quarterback and elsewhere.

Two younger guys that have really processed both Cokes' and Sunseri’s instructions in camp are sophomore Amari McNeill and redshirt freshman Bishop Thomas.

“Amari has done some things,” Kelly said on Monday. “He brings some girth in there as well as Bishop Thomas. He can wreck a lot of things.”

For Cokes, he’s beginning to see Kelly’s concepts and the ability to play fast against the offense click within the defense.

“Just coming in this summer with a whole new group of guys basically and trying to understand each other, how everyone plays, trying to build that chemistry has been the biggest thing for us,” Cokes said.

“It was definitely a little bit of growing pains obviously at the beginning of summer and then fall camp. I think now we’re starting to understand each other, trying to play more as a group rather than individuals.”

Stopping the run is certainly a point of emphasis, and Cokes along with Leonard Payne and Arden Waker have shown to be able to execute those assignments on the interior.

Sunseri compared Cokes to second-round NFL draft pick and former FSU defensive end Mario Edwards.

Nick Williams said, “I literally love that kid” while Kelly noted he improves “every day” and head coach Deion Sanders has also praised the veteran newcomer.

The season hasn’t even started yet, but Cokes has enjoyed every minute of his experience at Colorado so far, especially meeting Michael Irvin on Wednesday.

“I just had to go up and shake [Irvin's] hand yesterday, but aside from that little rant, it’s been great [with Sanders] bringing all the experience and the experience itself -- like Coach Prime is our head coach no one else can say [that] in the country,” Cokes said.