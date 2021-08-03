Senior DL Jeremiah Doss to miss 2021 season with knee injury

On a similar note, the Buffaloes have lost senior defensive lineman Jeremiah Doss for the year as a result of a non-specified knee injury.

Last week, it was reported by Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera that junior wide receiver Maurice Bell would miss the entirety of the 2021 season with a torn Achilles.

Doss, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound prospect who transferred to Colorado in early 2019 from Hinds Community College in Mississippi, had enjoyed largely a depth piece role with the Buffs since arriving in Boulder.

He dressed for all 12 games in 2019, seeing action in five on defense, playing in a total of 58 defensive snaps without recording a statistic.

Doss' snap count went down a touch last fall, as he took the field for the defense in just 50 snaps through five games played, recording an assisted tackle and a quarterback pressure in the process.

With the loss of Doss and that of Mustafa Johnson, who declared for the NFL Draft last winter, the Buffs have freshmen Allan Baugh, Tyas Martin, Blayne Toll and Ryan Willams, redshirt freshmen Lloyd Murray Jr. and Jayden Simon, sophomores Jalen Sami and Na'im Rodman, and juniors Terrance Lang, Justin Jackson and Janaz Jordan on scholarship.

As for Bell, he had looked ready to emerge from CU's wide receivers room as a go-to guy, a position group that the Buffs have regularly stacked with talent in recent years.

After being used sparingly in 2019, catching just two passes for six yards in a season that saw Laviska Shenault and Tony Brown do much of the heavy lifting from a pass catching perspective, Bell had nine catches for 89 yards and a score in the condensed 2020 campaign.

Bell also had served as Colorado's primary kick returner in 2020, averaging 23 yards per return on five tries.

Aside from Bell and the loss of senior K.D. Nixon, who transferred to Southern Cal, Colorado wideout corps remains largely intact from last year, as redshirt freshman Vontae Shenault, sophomore Dimitri Stanley, juniors Jaylon Jackson and Daniel Arias and freshman Brenden Rice are all back.

CU also returns second-year freshmen Keith Miller III, Chris Carpenter and Montana Lemonious-Craig along with newcomers Chase Penry and Ty Robinson.