Second half comeback propels Colorado to 81-76 win over Utah

Jabari Walker contributed his third straight double double (22 points, 13 rebounds) for Colorado, his 12th of the season, all five of CU’s starters scored at least 10 points and the Buffaloes rallied late in the second half to top Utah, 81-76, Thursday night in Boulder.

Colorado only took its first lead of the game with less than five minutes to play in the game, following a pair of free throws by Walker.

By that point, momentum had shifted in favor of CU (15-9, 7-7 Pac-12), which did not relinquish the lead for the remainder of the game.

Behind Walker, the Buffs benefitted from a plethora of offensive contributions from their starters.

Evan Battey scored 16 points (6-of-14), Keeshawn Barthelemy had 14 (4-of-10) and Nique Clifford dropped 10 (4-of-4).

Tristan da Silva, who had just one shot and two points in the first half, got himself far more involved as the game went on, finishing with 14 points, which included a perfect 7-of-7 clip from the charity stripe.

The Buffaloes found themselves in multiple holes of 11 points early into the first half, as they simply had no answer for Utah big man Branden Carlson, who was unstoppable near the rim and also drilled a pair of three-pointers.

By halftime, he had scored 21 points.

However, the Buffs did adjust nicely in the second half to neutralize him; he managed just four points in the final 20 minutes of play.

“In the first half, we let him get going from the get-go,” Tad Boyle said following the win. “...We gave him too many easy looks.”