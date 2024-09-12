Colorado’s season reaches an early crossroads in Week 3 as the Rocky Mountain Showdown heads back up to Fort Collins for the first time since 1996. The Buffs can either get back up after last week’s demoralizing defeat in Lincoln, or they can let it drag them down against a CSU team that will certainly be fired up and ready to go.

The Rams will unquestionably be motivated for one of the biggest games on their schedule, especially after coming so close to pulling off a shocker in Boulder before losing to the Buffs in double overtime in 2023. The big question will be if Colorado, one week after playing an emotional rivalry game on the road, will be able to match the energy. Last year, it wasn’t.

The Rams made it a little easier for Colorado to get up for Saturday this week when comments about the Buffs surfaced from quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and wide receiver Tory Horton that could easily be taken as some bulletin board material.