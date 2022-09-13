Scouting the opponent: Minnesota's still rowing that boat
Looking to avoid an 0-3 start, Colorado will go beyond state borders for the first time this season as it heads east to play at Minnesota on Saturday.
The Golden Gophers are in their sixth season under head coach and noted boat-rower P.J. Fleck, who, at this stage in his tenure, has the highest win percentage for a Minnesota head coach (0.617) since Bernie Bierman, who coached at the school from 1932-41 and 1945-50.
After going 9-4 last season, the Gophers have created relatively high expectations for themselves in 2022. While the Big Ten doesn’t do a preseason poll for reasons unknown, Minnesota stands as one of the favorites to win the conference’s west division. It came into the season 31st in ESPN’s SP+ rankings and after its first two games – which it won by a combined score of 100-10 – it has the ninth-most votes of teams outside the top 25 in the most recent Associated Press poll. It has opened as a 27.5-point favorite against Colorado.
Before the Buffs take the field against them in a few days, let’s take the time to learn a little more about the Gophers.
Game details
Who | Colorado (0-2) at Minnesota (2-0)
Where | Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
When | 1:30 p.m. MT Saturday
TV | ESPN2
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Location: Minneapolis
Conference: Big Ten
Coach: P.J. Fleck (6th season at Minnesota, 37-23; 67-45 career record)
2021 record: 9-4
Scoring offense rank (of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams): T-7th (50.0 PPG)
Scoring defense rank: T-2nd (5 PPG)
Total offense rank: 1st (582 YPG)
Total defense rank: 1st (142.5 YPG)
Five players to know
1. RB Mohamed Ibrahim (No. 24): After suffering a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon in Minnesota’s 2021 season opener, Ibrahim has shown few signs of being slowed by what is one of the most devastating injuries in sports. In his team’s first two games, the senior has averaged 131 rushing yards per game (seventh among all FBS players), 6 yards per carry and scored 4 touchdowns (tied for second in FBS). In his last full season (2020), Ibrahim earned third-team all-American honors.
2. OL John Michael Schmitz (No. 60): The anchor of a formidable Minnesota offensive line is Schmitz, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound colossus at center. Last season, the sixth-year senior was a second-team All-Big Ten honoree. Through two games this season, Schmitz and his fellow linemen have yet to allow a sack and have cleared the way for a group of rushers averaging 5.5 yards per carry collectively.
3. LB Mariano Sori-Marin (No. 55): Last season, Sori-Marin was a breakout force on a defense that allowed just 17.3 points per game. He finished 2021 second among all Gophers players in tackles (with 85). Through two games this season, he had a team-high 10 tackles, 7 of which have been solo. In a victory last season against Colorado, he had 2 tackles for loss.
4. WR Chris Autman-Bell (No. 7): The 6-foot-1 senior led all Minnesota players last season in receiving yards (506), receptions (36) and touchdown catches (6). Thus far, he has picked up where he left off in 2021, remaining the favorite target of quarterback Tanner Morgan. He has a team-high 8 catches for 156 yards, though he’s still looking for his first touchdown grab of the season. The Illinois native had 4 catches for 79 yards last season in a shutout win over the Buffs.
