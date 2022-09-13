Looking to avoid an 0-3 start, Colorado will go beyond state borders for the first time this season as it heads east to play at Minnesota on Saturday.

The Golden Gophers are in their sixth season under head coach and noted boat-rower P.J. Fleck, who, at this stage in his tenure, has the highest win percentage for a Minnesota head coach (0.617) since Bernie Bierman, who coached at the school from 1932-41 and 1945-50.

After going 9-4 last season, the Gophers have created relatively high expectations for themselves in 2022. While the Big Ten doesn’t do a preseason poll for reasons unknown, Minnesota stands as one of the favorites to win the conference’s west division. It came into the season 31st in ESPN’s SP+ rankings and after its first two games – which it won by a combined score of 100-10 – it has the ninth-most votes of teams outside the top 25 in the most recent Associated Press poll. It has opened as a 27.5-point favorite against Colorado.

Before the Buffs take the field against them in a few days, let’s take the time to learn a little more about the Gophers.

Game details

Who | Colorado (0-2) at Minnesota (2-0)

Where | Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

When | 1:30 p.m. MT Saturday

TV | ESPN2