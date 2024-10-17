Scouting the opponent: Colorado seeks bounce-back showing against Arizona

in other news
WATCH: Jason Phillips, Drelon Miller and Colton Hood talk after practice
The Buffs' WR coach discusses the changing shape of his room while the CU receiver and cornerback also spoke Wednesday.
Tuesday takeaways: Travis Hunter ready to go for CU against Arizona
The Buffs are slated to get their Heisman hopeful back as they look to return to the win column this week at Arizona.
Three-Point Stance: Colorado's recruiting shift
Rivals analyst John Garcia, Jr. discusses the renewed energy on the recuriting front for the Buffs this fall.
Colorado among teams working to flip four-star WR CJ Wiley
Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman tells you what he's hearing about the Buffs' pursuit of the Florida State commit.
WATCH: Deion Sanders and Colorado players talk after Tuesday's practice
Watch Tuesday's media sessions with Buffs head coach Deion Sanders, DL BJ Green, DB Shilo Sanders & WR LaJohntay Wester.
in other news
WATCH: Jason Phillips, Drelon Miller and Colton Hood talk after practice
The Buffs' WR coach discusses the changing shape of his room while the CU receiver and cornerback also spoke Wednesday.
Tuesday takeaways: Travis Hunter ready to go for CU against Arizona
The Buffs are slated to get their Heisman hopeful back as they look to return to the win column this week at Arizona.
Three-Point Stance: Colorado's recruiting shift
Rivals analyst John Garcia, Jr. discusses the renewed energy on the recuriting front for the Buffs this fall.
After a brutal loss against Kansas State, the Buffs need to bounce back this week. They will get a chance to do that and avenge one of their close losses from last season when they take on old Pac-12 foe Arizona.
Colorado can take a lot from the loss to Kansas State in Boulder, as its offense figured things out in the second half and mounted another fourth quarter comeback. The Buffs will have a chance to carry that momentum into this game against an Arizona team that is extremely banged up in the secondary.
Brent Brennan’s group is looking to rebound after two consecutive losses against two of the Big 12’s best teams, Texas Tech and BYU, and stay on track for a bowl game.
Let’s check out some of the challenges that Arizona will bring to the table on Saturday.
Who: Colorado (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) at Arizona (3-3, 1-2 Big 12)
Where: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona
When: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. MST
TV: FOX
Arizona at a glance
Head Coach: Brent Brennan (37-51 in 7+ seasons, 1st at Arizona)
2023 record: 10-3 (7-2 Pac-12)
Total offense: 413.5 yards per game (54th in FBS)
Total defense: 356.0 yards allowed per game (66th)
Scoring offense: 25.7 points per game (T-87th)
Scoring defense: 26.5 points allowed per game (T-86th)
When Colorado has the ball
- S
- WR
- OG
- ILB
- S
- TE
- OT
- TE