Scouting the opponent: Colorado seeks bounce-back showing against Arizona

After a brutal loss against Kansas State, the Buffs need to bounce back this week. They will get a chance to do that and avenge one of their close losses from last season when they take on old Pac-12 foe Arizona.

Colorado can take a lot from the loss to Kansas State in Boulder, as its offense figured things out in the second half and mounted another fourth quarter comeback. The Buffs will have a chance to carry that momentum into this game against an Arizona team that is extremely banged up in the secondary.