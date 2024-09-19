Scouting the opponent: Colorado opens Big 12 play with Baylor

The meat Colorado's season picks up this week as the rubber meets the road in Big 12 play. First up for the Buffs is Baylor, who is also sitting at 2-1 and will look to get off on the right foot on Saturday at Folsom Field.

For CU, this one is about getting a win most importantly, but it’s also about building on the positive signs it showed in its win over Colorado State. The offensive line had probably its best game in the Deion Sanders era, and the defense played a very sound game from start to finish to hold the Rams in check.

The hard part is keeping that intensity, energy and that level of execution, even in a week when the Buffs may not have the same level of added motivation that Colorado State provided during the week.

This is a spot where CU has to handle its business, simply put. It’s a game that the Buffs should win if they’re clicking on all cylinders, but Baylor isn’t going to make it easy on them. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Who: Baylor (2-1) at Colorado (2-1)

Where: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

When: Saturday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. MST

TV: FOX